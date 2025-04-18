June 7: Third Annual Summer Breeze Music Festival

The third annual Summer Breeze Music Festival is coming to California Institute of the Arts on Saturday, June 7.

Terrell Edwards is bringing his all-star band performing classics that will be geared toward getting the crowd dancing and singing.

Featured performers will also include jazz saxophonist Tom Scott, Tower of Power trumpeter Greg Adams, Mexican-American songstress Nia Padilla, and singer and winner of “The Voice,” Alison Porter.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $65 and can be purchased at topentertainment.co by selecting the “events” tab.

The event will be held at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Ticket sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations including the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, SNAP Fitness, SCV Rotary, SCV Guardians and Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

