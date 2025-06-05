June 7: Works from Postgraduate CalArtians to be Featured at The Reef

California Institute of the Arts is pleased to present CalArts Reef Residency Open Studios Friday, June 7, featuring work by the CalArts alumni from the School of Art, School of Film/Video, and School of Critical Studies who served as the space’s Spring 2025 residents.

Taking place at The Reef building and creative hub in downtown Los Angeles, the event will feature the work of artists Emiko Wilks, Maisa Imamović, Rowland Smith III, Toria Shi, Luna Izpisua Rodríguez, Xiao Zhang, and Alex Sherman, as well as their various collaborators. The evening will also include works by Hu Di, film screenings from Mosmote Collective(Zaina Bseiso, Justin Jinsoo Kim, Rajee Samarasinghe, Xiao Zhang, Kaiwen Ren, and Advik Beni) and a multi-participant salon reading entitled Invocation: A Ritual (Erica Min, Tamar Bresge, Abbi Page, Rosa Evangelina Beltran, and Saba Hakimzadeh-Abianeh).

The CalArts Reef Residency offers a transformative opportunity for newly graduated artists to immerse themselves in creative collaboration and production, providing the space, resources, and community needed to bring ambitious projects to life in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

Divided into five-month terms (Spring and Fall), the postgraduate residency provides recent MA and MFA-holding CalArts postgraduates from each of CalArts’ Schools (Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, Theater) with a stipend and 24/7 access to art spaces to use toward developing and completing projects after graduation.

Open Studios will be held from 6 to 9 PM on Saturday, June 7, at the CalArts Reef Residency Space at 1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, Calif. 90007 (12th Floor, suites 1207, 1209, and 1216). Admission is free. Street parking is available nearby.

California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) has set the pace for educating professional artists since 1970. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. As successive generations of faculty and alumni have helped shape the landscape of contemporary arts, the Institute first envisioned by Walt Disney encompasses a vibrant, eclectic community with global reach, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry, and active collaboration and exchange among artists, artistic disciplines, and cultural traditions.

