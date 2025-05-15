header image

June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
| Thursday, May 15, 2025
wrestle for autism

Pro Wrestling Odyssey and TMD Entertainment will host its Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley fundraising event, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Pico Canyon Elementary School.

Pico Canyon Elementary School is located at 25255 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This charity wrestling event is dedicated to raising awareness and support for the neurodivergent community.

Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley features live professional wrestling, a family-friendly atmosphere and a vendor and resource area where community members can shop, learn and connect. All of the event’s profits go directly to a local non-profit organization. This year’s charity, If I Need Help, provides wearable ID and safety products for individuals who may have difficulty communicating or advocating for themselves.

For tickets visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/wrestle-for-autism-scv-2024-tickets-166187.
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
Washington College in Chestertown, Md., has named six students, including Lucy Verlaque from the Santa Clarita Valley, to its short list for the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, which is valued at more than $74,000.
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
More than 134,000 Los Angeles county residents will begin receiving notices next week as a part of the first wave of medical debt relief, marking a significant step in addressing the financial strain caused by medical costs.
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
The Castaic Union School District has announced two educational leaders to principal positions for the 2025–2026 school year. Daniella Rizo has been named Principal of Live Oak Elementary School and Erika Bowden will join the District as Principal of Castaic Elementary School.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
 In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.
May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguard Division, in partnership with the Women’s Fire League, will host the fourth annual Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy May 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
For the second year in a row and the 12th time in team history, the College of the Canyons Cougars remain on top of the men's golf mountain after a two-round performance at the 3C2A Men's Golf State Championships on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, at the Bayonet Golf Course.
