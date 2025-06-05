June 8: Blue Star Mothers to Host RGB Drag Queen Bingo

Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host RGB Drag Queen Bingo featuring Roxy Wood, 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at Kindred Spirits Wine Bar.

Join an evening of fun and laughter, prizes and more that will help raise money help to support veterans and active duty personnel.

Kindred Spirits Wine Bar is located at 24510 Town Center Drive #120, Valencia, CA 91355.

Event is for Ages 21 and up.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets do not include food and drink.

This is more than just bingo, it’s a show. Join in the bingo fun and win prizes.

There will also be a silent auction.

General Admission : $50

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.bluestarmothersofsantaclarita.org/event-details/rgb-drag-queen-bingo.

