June 8: Castiac Animal Care Center Will Hold Special Sunday Adoption Event

The Friends of the Castaic Shelter have announced that the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic will be open on Sunday, June 8 for a special animal adoption event.

The Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384, will be open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

The special Sunday adoption event is being held in response to requests from the public for Sunday hours at the center.

The event will feature discounted pet adoptions, giveaways and vendors.

Like this: Like Loading...