[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
June 8: Castiac Animal Care Center Will Hold Special Sunday Adoption Event
| Monday, May 26, 2025
Castaic animal shelter sunday crop

The Friends of the Castaic Shelter have announced that the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic will be open on Sunday, June 8 for a special animal adoption event.

The Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384, will be open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

The special Sunday adoption event is being held in response to requests from the public for Sunday hours at the center.

The event will feature discounted pet adoptions, giveaways and vendors.

Castaic animal shelter sunday
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH

County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Friday, May 23, 2025
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
FULL STORY...

LASD Launches ‘Virtual Deputy’ Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls

LASD Launches ‘Virtual Deputy’ Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
FULL STORY...

LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, "The Angel Next Door" at its theater in Old Town Newhall.
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
Adaptive Performing Arts Summer Camp in SCV Registration Now Open
The Include Everyone Project SCV has announced its upcoming summer camp, "Level Up," the Santa Clarita Valley's only adaptive performing arts camp designed to empower individuals of all abilities through the joy of performance, will be held in June.
Adaptive Performing Arts Summer Camp in SCV Registration Now Open
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27 at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
Meadows Elementary Student Wins National Award of Excellence
Margaret Allgood Wurfel, 10, a fourth-grade student at Meadows Elementary School in Santa Clarita, has won the National Award of Excellence in Film Production from the PTA Reflections Program, a national arts competition with entries from students all across the country.
Meadows Elementary Student Wins National Award of Excellence
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
The Canyon Theatre Guild comedy Joe DiPietro’s "The Last Romance," will play on stage in Old Town Newhall May 23-June 29.
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark's multimillion-dollar refurbishment.
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
