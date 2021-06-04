Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Roll Call
LGBTQ Pride Month
LGBTQ Pride Month
Batten Disease Awareness Month

Batten Disease Awareness Month
Metro: I-5 North County Enhancements Project

Metro: 1-5 North County Enhancements Project
1. Minutes of May 25, 2021 5:00 PM
2. Minutes of May 25, 2021 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 11

Check Register No. 11 for the Period 04/23/21 through 05/06/21 and 05/13/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 04/26/21 through 05/07/21.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Memo – Check Register No. 11
b. Check Register No. 11 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. READING OF ORDINANCE TITLES

Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance.  By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
5. AGENDA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM RENEWAL

The City of Santa Clarita utilizes MinuteTraq Agendas & Minutes for management of City Council and other public meetings' agenda reports, attachments, documents, media, content hosting, and streaming. This item makes a recommendation to award a three-year contract to continue using MinuteTraq Agendas & Minutes and Civic Streaming hosting and support.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
6. INCREASE CONTRACT EXPENDITURE AUTHORITY FOR ON-CALL CEQA PLANNING SERVICES CONTRACTS

Increase expenditure authority for contracts with previously selected, qualified vendors to provide as-needed California Environmental Quality Act services to the City of Santa Clarita.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. May 26, 2020 City Council Agenda Item for RFP PL-19-20-14 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Request for Proposals for On-Call CEQA Services (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Dudek Proposal (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Envicom Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
e. ICF Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
f. MBI Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
g. SWCA Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
7. FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 ANNUAL LEVY FOR OPEN SPACE PRESERVATION DISTRICT

Consideration and adoption of resolutions associated with the annual process of ordering, approving, and setting the public hearing on the annual levy of the Open Space Preservation District as required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
FY 2021-22 OSPD Intent Resolution
b. FY 2021-22 OSPD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS FOR SPECIAL DISTRICTS

This procedural matter is required by state law and orders, approves, and sets the public hearing for the annual levy of the Landscape and Lighting District, Drainage Benefit Assessment Areas, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space Maintenance District, and the Tourism Marketing District.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
FY 2021-22 LLD Intent Resolution
FY 2021-22 DBAA Intent Resolution
FY 2021-22 GVROSMD Intent Resolution
FY 2021-22 TMD Intent Resolution
FY 2021-22 LMD Recommended Rate Table
f. FY 2021-22 LLD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. FY 2021-22 DBAA Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. FY 2021-22 GVROSMD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. FY 2021-22 TMD Annual Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. TEMPORARY BIN AND ROLL-OFF BOX NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE AGREEMENT – ADDITIONAL PROPOSALS

The Temporary Bin and Roll-off Box Non-Exclusive Franchise Agreement will expire on June 30, 2021. If awarded, one additional hauler will join the nine current haulers and enter into a non-exclusive franchise with the City of Santa Clarita to provide Temporary Bin and Roll-Off Box Services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
10. AWARD CONTRACT TO PREPARE A NEEDS ASSESSMENT FOR ARTS, CULTURE, AND VETERANS IN SANTA CLARITA

Award a contract to undertake and prepare a needs assessment for arts, culture, and veterans in Santa Clarita.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Funding Letter from Supervisor Barger
b. Needs Assessment RFP#NS-20-21-29x (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. AMS Response File – Santa Clarita #NS-2021-29 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. AMS Cost File #NS-20-21-29-signed (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. CPG Response File RFP#NS-20-21-20x (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. CPG Cost File (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. GP Proposal NS-20-21-29 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. GP Cost Proposal NS-20-21-29 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. Keen Independent Response (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
j. Keen Independent Cost (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. NORTH OAKS PARK ROOF REPLACEMENT FOR POOL AND EQUIPMENT BUILDINGS-PHASE II, PROJECT P3025 B – AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This project includes roof repairs for the North Oaks Park pool and equipment buildings, which consist of addressing degraded asphalt roof shingles on the pool locker room building, damaged block walls and chain link fencing, and installation of roof access hatches on the equipment building.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for Rite-Way Roofing Cooporation (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
12. RESOLUTION TO INCORPORATE SENATE BILL 1, ROAD REPAIR AND ACCOUNTABILITY ACT OF 2017, LOCAL STREETS AND ROADS, ROAD MAINTENANCE AND REHABILITATION FUNDS INTO THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Senate Bill 1, Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Local Streets and Roads, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account funds requires the City to identify project(s) using these funds through the adoption of a resolution at a regular public meeting.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Resolution
13. 2020-21 OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROGRAM, PROJECT M0137 – APPROVE PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS

The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City's pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Overlay Area A Street List
Overlay Area B Street List
Slurry Seal Street List
d. Bid Proposal PALP, Inc. DBA Excel Paving Company Overlay Area A (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Bid Proposal PALP, Inc. DBA Excel Paving Company Overlay Area B (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Bid Proposal All American Asphalt (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. Proposal Twining, Inc. (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
14. SANTA CLARITA VALLEY SHERIFF'S STATION – PHASE III B, PROJECT F3023 – APPROVE ONSITE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT MODIFICATIONS

This item will approve onsite construction contract increases for the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station – Phase III B. This project is a joint effort between the City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County to design and construct the new Sheriff's Station on Golden Valley Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Bid Proposal for Icon West – Original (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Bid Proposal for Atlas (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Bid Proposal for MNS Engineer, Inc – Addendum 4 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Bid Proposal for MNS Engineer, Inc – Addendum 5 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Bid Proposal for WLC Architects (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
15. FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

The proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget was distributed to the City Council along with the Planning Commission; the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; and the Arts Commission on May 24, 2021.  In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita's (City) General Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Public Hearing Notice
b. Draft FY 2021-2022 Annual Operating Budget and CIP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
16. ANNUAL ADJUSTMENT TO FEES AND AMENDMENTS TO THE FEE SCHEDULE

For Fiscal Year 2021-22, staff recommends development-related fees and charges be increased by the December year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the urban consumers of the Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange County area. The percentage increase, as reported by the United States Department of Labor, is 1.5 percent.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Notice of Public Hearing
Resolution
17. FIRST READING OF AMENDMENT TO SECTION 17.64.150.F OF THE UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE FOR THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION ORDINANCE – MASTER CASE 21-066

A proposed amendment to the Historic Preservation Ordinance to allow property owners of state- and federally-designated historic structures to access the City of Santa Clarita Historic Structure Grant Program.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Public Hearing Notice
Ordinance
Attachment A – UDC Redlines
Notice of Exemption
18. INTRODUCTION AND FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE DETERMINING THE ANNUAL STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION FEE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-22

Determination and approval of the rates for the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
FY 2021-22 Stormwater Ordinance
b. FY 2021-22 Stormwater Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. FY 2021-22 Stormwater Fee Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
In memory of Michelle Dorsey
