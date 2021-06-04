The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, June 8, at 6:00 p.m.
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream atwww.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.
For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencommentat least two hours before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.
For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least two hours before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.
You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.
City Council Virtual Regular Meeting 6/8/2021 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The City of Santa Clarita utilizes MinuteTraq Agendas & Minutes for management of City Council and other public meetings’ agenda reports, attachments, documents, media, content hosting, and streaming. This item makes a recommendation to award a three-year contract to continue using MinuteTraq Agendas & Minutes and Civic Streaming hosting and support.
Consideration and adoption of resolutions associated with the annual process of ordering, approving, and setting the public hearing on the annual levy of the Open Space Preservation District as required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972.
This procedural matter is required by state law and orders, approves, and sets the public hearing for the annual levy of the Landscape and Lighting District, Drainage Benefit Assessment Areas, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space Maintenance District, and the Tourism Marketing District.
The Temporary Bin and Roll-off Box Non-Exclusive Franchise Agreement will expire on June 30, 2021. If awarded, one additional hauler will join the nine current haulers and enter into a non-exclusive franchise with the City of Santa Clarita to provide Temporary Bin and Roll-Off Box Services.
This project includes roof repairs for the North Oaks Park pool and equipment buildings, which consist of addressing degraded asphalt roof shingles on the pool locker room building, damaged block walls and chain link fencing, and installation of roof access hatches on the equipment building.
Senate Bill 1, Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Local Streets and Roads, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account funds requires the City to identify project(s) using these funds through the adoption of a resolution at a regular public meeting.
The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.
This item will approve onsite construction contract increases for the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station – Phase III B. This project is a joint effort between the City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County to design and construct the new Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget was distributed to the City Council along with the Planning Commission; the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; and the Arts Commission on May 24, 2021. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s (City) General Plan.
For Fiscal Year 2021-22, staff recommends development-related fees and charges be increased by the December year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the urban consumers of the Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange County area. The percentage increase, as reported by the United States Department of Labor, is 1.5 percent.
A proposed amendment to the Historic Preservation Ordinance to allow property owners of state- and federally-designated historic structures to access the City of Santa Clarita Historic Structure Grant Program.
California Senate Bill 546, a measure ensuring that foster youth have continued access to cell phones and data, received the Senate’s stamp of approval as it heads to the California Assembly, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Circle of Hope announced the return of its in-person annual fundraising event, Vine 2 Wine, an exclusive interactive wine and beer tasting fundraiser that will be held at the new Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum on Saturday, August 21.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating its 100th youth served by launching a “100 for 100” campaign asking for 100 donors to help support its emergency assistance fund for local foster youth.
The deadly Agua Dulce shooting Tuesday that resulted in the death of one firefighter and the hospitalization of another — as well as the death of the suspected shooter — is thought to have been the result of a “work-related dispute” between the involved parties, investigators said on Wednesday.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved California’s plan to launch a new food assistance program for children up to age six.
During a community-wide vigil Tuesday night, more than 100 people carried glow sticks, wore Los Angeles County Fire Department T-shirts or spoke fondly of the firefighter killed during a shooting Tuesday morning at his workplace, Fire Station 81.
