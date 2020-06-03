June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita and the city’s Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.

Interested participants may enter by submitting a photo of their decorated cap or designing a cap using our virtual cap template and uploading the design.

Many of the city’s graduates had plans to decorate their mortarboards and wear them proudly at their school’s ceremonies. Unfortunately, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and physical distancing guidelines, this is no longer an option for many.

The city hopes to spotlight the creative talents of our 2020 graduating class, while also bringing joy to them and the community through an online gallery of uniquely designed graduation caps.

When submitting an entry online, participants are asked to submit a high-resolution cropped JPEG of their decorated cap.

Images containing any inappropriate language and content will not be accepted.

To learn more about the virtual Graduation Cap Showcase and to submit an entry, visit SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries.

Congratulations to all 2020 graduates for your achievements.