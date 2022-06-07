June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting

Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes. Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contracts during the 2022/23 fiscal year: 1GPA 18-04P-02 – for outdoor playground solutions and related services California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS) – for the purchase, warranty and installation of a wide variety of commodities, non-information technology services, information technology products and services, furniture and floor covering. Cal-Save – for the purchase of technology and instructional resources at low cost from a statewide project designed to help California K-12 schools. Colton Joint Unified School District bid number 18-02 – for the purchase of playground equipment, safety surfacing, outdoor site furnishings, Division of the State Architect (DSA) shade shelters and athletic equipment. County of Los Angeles Piggyback Contract No. MA-IS-2140415-1 – for diesel and gasoline purchases from Falcon Fuels, Inc., County of Orange Agreement CDM1319-02 with HopSkipDrive – for the provision of children’s school of origin and foster youth transportation services. Department of General Services, Ferrell Gas – for liquified petroleum. E&I Cooperative Strategies – a nonprofit cooperative sourcing organizations focused on an education portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers, as well as innovative sourcing solutions. Glendale Unified School District piggyback agreement P13-18/19 – for the purchase of Apple computer products, services and related items. GSA Contract – Contract GSA MAS GS-07F-0326T – for alarm and signal systems/facility management systems equipment Hemet Unified School District – FAC2020-08 – for school furnishings, office furnishings and accessories. Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) – to provide services to assist school districts, colleges and universities in improving student performance and increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of school, college and university financial operations. International Environment Specialists – 44005623 for tree trimming. Irvine Unified School District – 19/20/-01T for technology equipment Keystone Purchasing Network (KPN) – for the purchase of commonly purchased products and services competitively solicited and awarded for public schools. Kings County Office of Education piggyback agreement for SoftChoice Microsoft products Agreement 06/1119 – for the purchase of Enrollment for Education Solutions (EES) Microsoft licensing for K12 education institutions in the State of California. Los Angeles County Office of Education – contracts for standard school supply and equipment, computer peripherals, tree-trimming services and fuel, as authorized per Education Code 38110 and 38112. Naspo ValuePoint – for computer equipment, peripherals and related services, cloud solutions, data communications, hand tools and MRO equipment and supplies. Omnia (formerly National IPA, and US Communities) – for the purchase of school supplies, office products and janitorial supplies that were competitively solicited, and publicly awarded for Government and Education. PEPPM – for integrated AV systems, structured cabling, wireless access, video distribution and surveillance contractors and copying equipment and related services. SourceWell (formerly NJPA) – for the purchase of school supplies, office products and janitorial supplies competitively awarded through industry leading vendors to its members. South County Support Services Agency piggyback agreement Creative Bus Sales – for the purchase of buses. The City of Chino Hills piggyback contract – West Coast arborists – for tree trimming services. The Cooperative Purchasing Network (TCPN) – for the purchase of commonly purchased products and services competitively solicited and awarded for public schools. Waterford School District piggyback agreement A-Z Bus Sales Inc. – for the purchase of buses.