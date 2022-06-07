June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.
Please note: This meeting will include three Public Hearing for items VIII-A, VIII-B, and IX-I.
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
The agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. Recognitions by Board
II.A. Recognition of Spring 2022 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Champions
Speaker:
Mark Crawford, Director of Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Spring 2022 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) champions will be recognized by the Governing Board.
Rationale:
Student athletes from Canyon High, Castaic High, Golden Valley High, Hart High, Saugus High, and West Ranch High Schools had a very successful spring campaign, with 15 students capturing individual and relay Southern Section division titles. The Golden Valley High School Girls Track Team won the Division 2 Southern Section Team Championship! Proud parents, coaches, and school representatives will be present to recognize the outstanding achievements of the following students:
Ike Harms (Canyon HS): Swim – 50 Meter Freestyle, 100 Meter Freestyle Division III Champion
Regan Thompson (Castaic HS): Track and Field – High Jump Division IV Champion
Adonijah Currie, Kylee Davis, Ta’Ahjah Fann, Tylar Gallien and Navaeh Williams (Golden Valley HS) Track and Field – Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Division II Champions
Adonijah Currie (Golden Valley HS): Track and Field – 200 Meter Division II Champion
Kylee Davis (Golden Valley HS): Track and Field – Long Jump, High Jump Division II Champion
Elijah Ellis (Golden Valley HS): Track and Field – Long Jump, Triple Jump Division II Champion
Terraine Wiggins (Golden Valley HS): Track and Field – Discus Division II Champion
Laura Brennan (Hart HS): Track and Field – Shot Put Division II Champion
Riley Botton (Saugus HS): Swim – 50 Meter Freestyle Division II Champion
Bella Fisco (Saugus HS): Swim – 100 Meter Butterfly Division II Champion
Alexis Fernandez (West Ranch HS): Track and Field 3200 Meter Division II Champion
Christopher Goode (West Ranch HS): Track and Field 400 Meter Division II Champion
Bille Issa (West Ranch HS): Track and Field 3200 Meter Division II Champion
II.B. Recognition of Valencia Staff for Life Saving Actions
District Nurse Dianne Fernandez, Teacher Marci West, Instructional Assistant Lindsey McAlister, Instructional Assistant Brayson Wikler, Instructional Assistant Chris Kallestad, Assistant Principal Jannelle Olivier, Assistant Principal Dave Miles, Principal Pete Getz, and School Resource Officer Gonzalez will be recognized by the Governing Board for their quick action in response to a student who experienced a life threatening medical emergency while on campus. Their collective actions resulted in the student’s life being saved.
II.C. Recognition of Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department Sergeant Michael Marino and School Resource Officers
Speaker:
Erum Velek, Director of Student Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Officer Sergeant Michael Marino and School Resource Officers will be recognized by the Governing Board for their outstanding service and partnership with the District through open lines of communication and dedication to collaboration to increase the safety and security of our schools and community.
III. First Closed Session
III.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
III.B. First Closed Session Items
III.B.1. Appointment of School Principals (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of School Principals.
III.B.2. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1)) Case No. 21STCV18307- Golden Phoenix Construction Company, Inc. v. William S. Hart Union High School District
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
III.B.3. Liability Claim (per Government Code Section 54956.95) Claimant: Student, Claim Against: William S. Hart Union High School District
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of liability claim.
III.B.4. Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation – Significant exposure to litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(2)(d) – One potential case – Student v. William S. Hart Union High School District
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
III.B.5. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
III.B.6. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
III.B.7. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 21/22-20. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
III.B.12. Public Employee Performance Evaluation – Superintendent (2021/22) (per Government Code 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation.
III.C. Reconvene to Public Session
IV. Organization
IV.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
IV.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
IV.C. Pledge of Allegiance
IV.D. Approval of Agenda
IV.E. Approval of Minutes
IV.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 4, 2022
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 4, 2022, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 4, 2022.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Recognition of Student Board Member Pratika Prasad
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Board will recognize Pratika Prasad for her service as 2021/22 Student Board Member.
Rationale:
West Ranch High School senior Pratika Prasad has served the Hart School District and her fellow students as Student Board Member during the 2021/22 school year. This evening, Board members will have the opportunity to thank Miss Prasad for her involvement in the Governing Board process. Miss Prasad will receive a commendation plaque and her portrait, which was displayed in the hallway of the Administrative Center during her term of office.
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Janice Dennington
VI. Special Items
VI.A. Appointment of School Principals
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present candidates for the position of principal.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidates presented for the position of principal.
VI.B. The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship Awards – 2022
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship Awards for the Class of 2022.
Rationale:
The information listed on the attachment regarding The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship Award recipients for the Class of 2022 is submitted to the Board for formal authorization.
A check in the amount of $149,000 was accepted from The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation at the December 8, 2021, Board meeting to be used for scholarship purposes. These funds make possible the following scholarships for the Class of 2022: at each of the six comprehensive high schools – one (1) at $5,000, two (2) at $4,000, two (2) at $3,000, two (2) at $2,500 [totaling $144,000]; and, at each of the four alternative high schools (Academy of the Canyons, Bowman High School, Learning Post Academy, and the Sequoia Program) – one (1) at $1,250 [totaling $5,000].
The 2021/22 Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Senior Sponsor Administrator Elaine Foderaro will be in attendance this evening.
Recommended Motion:
Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, authorize payment of awards to the Class of 2022 students listed in the amount indicated for each, payable over a period of four years.
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Information Items
VIII.A. Public Hearing – Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) 2022/23
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for 2022/23 will be presented for review.
Rationale:
Pursuant to Education Code 52060, all local educational agencies (LEAs) must adopt and annually update a Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). The LCAP is a three-year plan describing the LEA’s annual goals and specific actions to address state and local priorities to support outcomes for all students and student groups. In addition, the plan must describe the actions the LEA is taking to increase or improve services for low-income students, English learners, and foster youth (referred to as “unduplicated pupils”) as compared to all students, in proportion to the additional funds allocated to the LEA based on the number and concentration of these students.
The LCAP itself uses a template provided and approved by the California Department of Education designed to increase accessibility for educational partners, clarify how actions and services contributing to increased or improved services are based on the needs, conditions or circumstances of low-income students, English learners, and foster youth, describe how those services will benefit those students, identify which actions are targeted to each unduplicated pupil groups, and specify which are offered on a districtwide basis.
As part of the Local Control Funding Formula, school districts are required to develop, adopt, and annually update a three-year Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). The LCAP identifies goals and measures progress for student subgroups across eight state priority areas. The LCAP and the district budget must be presented at a public hearing prior to the board meeting at which the LCAP and the budget are adopted.
Included in this year’s LCAP are five required components: the Budget Overview for Parents, the Supplement to the Annual Update to the 2021/22 LCAP, the 2022/23 LCAP, the Financial Action Tables, and the LCAP Instructions.
Staff will present an overview of the proposed actions and services that will support each of the District’s goals written into the 2022/23 LCAP to be considered for approval.
A public hearing regarding the District’s 2022/23 Budget will be conducted.
Rationale:
California Education Code Sections 42103 and 42127 require that, on or before July 1 of each year, the governing board of each school district hold a public hearing on the budget to be adopted for the subsequent fiscal year, and adopt a budget subsequent to the public hearing. Furthermore, the budget and supporting documentation must be available for public review at least three working days prior to the public hearing.
The initial 2022/23 Budget for the District has been prepared using the state-required forms. A summary of proposed revenues, expenditures, transfers, and fund balances for all funds are attached. Staff will make a presentation on the budget at the meeting and a public hearing will be conducted.The District has prepared the budget using the Governor’s May Revision proposal as the basis for the budget assumptions, and notes that at the time of preparation, the State of California had not yet enacted a 2022/23 Budget Act. Therefore, some of the assumptions included in the District’s budget plan may change. In accordance with statute, the District will revise the Adopted Budget to reflect changes, as necessary, in projected income or expenditures within 45 days of the final State budget adoption.
The Governing Board will be presented with the action item to approve the District’s proposed 2022/23 Budget on June 15, 2022.
VIII.C. Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development (CLAD) Update
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development (CLAD) Certificate authorizes instruction to English learners. Staff will present an update on employee certification.
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Resolution No. 21/22-48 – Recognizing June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22- 48 recognizing June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month is presented for approval.
Rationale:
LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated each month in June. This month-long celebration demonstrates how LGBTQ+ Americans have strengthened our country by using their talent and creativity to help create awareness and goodwill. Resolution No. 21/22-48 supports the core values of the William S. Hart Union High School District that include providing a safe, equitable, and healthy learning environment for all students and staff and supporting collaboration with diverse communities and families
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 21/22-48 recognizing June 2022 as LGBTQ+ {ride Month.
IX.B. Resolution No. 21/22-47 – Determination of Uses of Proposition 30 Education Protection Account Funds
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-47 determining the uses for Education Protection Account revenues is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Proposition 55, “The California Children’s Education and Health Care Protection Act of 2016” authorizes the state to receive and disburse revenues derived from incremental tax increases on Californians earning in excess of $250,000 per year through the year 2030.
The revenues generated from the Proposition are deposited into a state account called the Education Protection Account (EPA). School districts receive funds from the EPA based on their proportionate share of the statewide revenue limit. A corresponding reduction is made to the school district’s revenue limit equal to the amount of their EPA entitlement.
Both Proposition 30 and Proposition 55 provided constitutional protection that the funds placed in the EPA are exclusively dedicated for classroom expenses, not administrative expenses. Before June 30 of each year, the State Director of Finance is required to estimate the total amount of additional revenues that will be available for transfer into the Education Protection Account during the next fiscal year.
Financial Impact:
As required, the District’s Education Protection Account estimated funds and expenditure uses for 2022/23 are shown below:
ESTIMATED FUNDS $62,012,919
ESTIMATED EXPENDITURES* $62,012,919
*Consistent with prior years, the District will expend the funds on classroom teacher salaries and benefits.
An accounting of the actual amount received from the EPA and the related expenditures will be posted on the District’s website.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-47 determining the uses of Proposition 30 Education Protection Account Funds.
IX.C. Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The District anticipates a need for using a small number of emergency permits for teachers during the 2022/23 school year. The Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators allows for these emergency authorizations to be used in the event teachers with the exact credentials needed cannot be found.
Rationale:
When the District is unable to find a teacher with exactly the appropriate credentials, the State has a process for seeking temporary waivers and emergency authorizations. Districts are required to submit a Declaration of Need to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing. The Declaration says that the District has been unable to find an acceptable, qualified employee with the exact credentials needed for a certain position. It further says that the District will work with the person who has the emergency authorization.
To qualify for an emergency authorization, a person must be a college graduate, pass the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST), be cleared through a fingerprint check, submit a complete application packet, pay necessary fees, complete additional specific requirements for the issuance of a particular authorization, and be covered by the Declaration of Need.
The District generally has a need to obtain temporary waivers and emergency permits for a small percentage of teachers.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the attached Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators for 2022/23.
IX.D. Site-Based Decisions – Saugus High School 2022/2023
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Site-based decisions at Saugus High School are presented for approval.
Rationale:
On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, March 9-11, 2022, the certificated faculty of Saugus High School participated in a site-based vote to determine if the bell schedule for the 2022/2023 school year would change to block schedule or remain traditional. .The proposed block schedule passed with a 75.21% percent vote.
Additionally, on Friday and Monday, May 20 and 23, 2022, the certificated faculty of Saugus High School participated in a site-based vote to eliminate seven late start Wednesdays from the 2022/2023 school year. The proposal passed with a 90.4% percent vote.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the site-based decisions at Saugus High School for the 2022/2023 school year.
IX.E. Site-Based Decision – Valencia High School 2022/2023
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A site-based decision at Valencia High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
On March 7, 2022, the certificated faculty of Valencia High School participated in a site-based vote to adjust the bell schedule for the 2022/2023 school year to accommodate the 8:30 a.m. start time for California schools and change to block schedule. The proposal passed with a 76.98% percent vote.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the site-based decision at Valenica High School for the 2022/2023 school year.
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Achieve3000 contract agreement provides a customized literacy collection to support the District’s current English content and curriculum, on-site and online professional development, annual customer support, and a “Boost” program for English language learners.
Rationale:
Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate literacy growth and deepen learning across all content areas. Using personalized and differentiated solutions, Achieve3000 provides equity for remote and on-site instruction, enabling educators to help all students achieve accelerated growth. This Achieve3000 literacy platform will be used to support English learners in their English language development within designated language support classes during the school day.
This program replaces the formerly used iLit program which has expired. Achieve3000 provides a more comprehensive program to more fully meet the literacy needs of English learners.
Financial Impact:
$56,040.00 to be paid through LCAP Supplemental funds (Goal 2.7) for English Learners
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Achieve3000 Contract Agreement for 2022/23.
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A three-year license renewal for the IXL Learning program to support student intervention in English and Math districtwide is presented for approval.
Rationale:
IXL provides an engaging supplemental online program in both English and Math with diagnostic assessments, skills remediation, and individualized lessons to accelerate and deepen learning for students of all grades and academic levels. It charts students’ growth over time, provides teachers with usable data for differentiating instruction, and helps build foundational skills to support the learning of content standards.
The District has utilized IXL for many years within the Intervention program to help students develop and practice important skills necessary for increasing proficiency of English and math standards.
IXL would replace the current i-Ready program. IXL provides teachers, students, and administrators with skills practice from all levels of English and Math (pre-K skills through grade 12), more comprehensive data on student growth, real-time shorter diagnostic assessments, and personalized lessons to meet students’ individual academic needs.
This contract renewal extends our ability to provide intervention curriculum for all students in all District schools for three years, in a more cost-effective manner.
Financial Impact:
$464,196.00 from LCAP supplemental funding (Goal 2.1) for a three-year contract:
Year 1: $232,098
Year 2: $116,049
Year 3: $116,049
Recommended Motion:
Approve the IXL contract to renew and increase ELA and math student licenses for three years
IX.H. Resolution No. 21/22-46 – California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-46, requested by the California Energy Commission, which authorizes the acceptance of the terms and conditions and provides the names of officials or staff authorized to sign the grant agreement, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District has applied for funding from the California Energy Commission (AB 841 – CalSHAPE) to upgrade the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at four District schools: Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, Placerita Junior High School, and La Mesa Junior High School. These schools qualify for funding under AB 841. If approved for funding, the District may receive a grant for HVAC improvements at these four schools for up to $963,756 from the California Energy Commission.
This Board resolution is requested by the California Energy Commission, which authorizes the acceptance of the terms and conditions and provides the names of officials or staff authorized to sign the grant agreement.
Financial Impact:
Grant funds to the District for HVAC improvements at four District schools for up to $963,756 if approved.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 21/22-46, requested by the California Energy Commission, which authorizes the acceptance of the terms and conditions and provides the names of officials or staff authorized to sign the grant agreement.
IX.I. Noticed Public Hearing Regarding Proposed Grant of Easements to Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency at the Castaic High School Site for Water-Use Purposes
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Governing Board will conduct a public hearing regarding whether the District should grant easements to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) at the Castaic High School site for water-use purposes.
Rationale:
On May 18, 2022, the District’s Governing Board approved Resolution No. 21/22-42 declaring the Board’s intention to dedicate easements to the SCV Water Agency at the Castaic High School site for water-use purposes. Resolution No. 21/22-42 also called for a public hearing on the foregoing issue to be held on June 8, 2022
The subject of the public hearing will be the Board’s proposed dedication of easements to the SCV Water Agency for roadway and water-use purposes, at Castaic High School (31575 Valley Creek Road, Castaic, California 91384). The Board is proposing to dedicate seven (7) easements to SCV Water per California Education Code section 17556 et seq. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public testimony and comments regarding the proposed dedication of easements to SCV Water.
Pursuant to Education Code section 17558, signed copies of Resolution No. 21/22-42 were posted in three public places and notice of this public hearing was published in the The Signal on 5/27/2022.
Recommended Motion:
The Governing Board will open the public hearing and take public comment, if any. Upon the completion of public comment, the Governing Board will close the public hearing.
IX.J. Resolution No. 21/22-49 – Dedicating Easements to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency at the Castaic High School Site for Water-Use Purposes
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Board will consider the approval of Resolution No. 21/22-49. If approved, Resolution No. 21/22-49 authorizes the District to grant and/or dedicate seven easements to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) for roadway and water-use purposes at Castaic High School.
Rationale:
On May 18, 2022, and pursuant to California Education Code section 17556 et seq., the District’s Governing Board approved Resolution No. 21/22-42 declaring the Board’s intention to dedicate easements to the SCV Water Agency at the Castaic High School site for water-use purposes. Resolution No. 21/22-42 also called for a public hearing on the foregoing issue to be held on June 8, 2022.
On June 8, 2022, the Governing Board held/will hold a public hearing regarding the Governing Board’s proposed dedication of easements to the SCV Water Agency for roadway and water-use purposes, at Castaic High School (31575 Valley Creek Road, Castaic, California 91384).
Following the foregoing public hearing, the Governing Board is asked to consider Resolution No. 21/22-49. If approved, Resolution No. 21/22-49 will authorize the District to dedicate seven (7) easements to the SCV Water Agency as described and depicted in the attachments to Resolution No. 21/22-49.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 21/22-49 dedicating easements to the SCV Water Agency at the Castaic High School site for water-use purposes.
IX.K. Rejection of Bid Protest – Bid Package No. VA2205A Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project (Advanced Cable Solutions, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A bid protest by Advanced Cable Solutions, Inc., for the VA2205A Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project (Bid Package No. VA2205A) is presented for rejection.
Rationale:
On May 17, 2022, the District received and opened bids for the Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project. Bidders have five calendar days from the date that bids were opened to file a bid protest. On May 23, 2022, Advanced Cable Solutions, Inc., filed a bid protest letter with the District regarding Bid Package No. VA2205A.
After review by legal counsel, it was determined that the bid protest has no merit. The bid protest letter and the District’s legal counsel response is attached.
Recommended Motion:
Reject bid protest by Advanced Cable Solutions, Inc., for the VA2205A Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project (Bid Package No. VA2205A).
IX.L. Award of Bid Package No. VA2205A – Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project (Jam Fire Protection Inc. dba JAM Corp.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Bid Package No. VA2205A for the Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project is presented for award.
Rationale:
On May 17, 2022, the District received and opened bids for the Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project. The contractors submitting proposals and their respective bids are attached (Bid Summary). This is a single contractor bid for the entire scope of work.
Financial Impact:
$1,960,000 from Special Reserve Fund for Capital Outlay Projects (Fund 40.3).
Recommended Motion:
Award Bid Package No. VA2205A for the Valencia High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bidder, JAM Fire Protection, Inc. dba JAM Corporation.
IX.M. Ratification of Work Order Agreement – Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc., DBA Heluna Health
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for a Work Order Agreement with Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc., DBA Heluna Health (Heluna Health) for COVID-19 test kits, central support, and shipping of test kits.
Rationale:
This work agreement with Heluna Health will help to support the COVID-19 testing requirements for the Hart District, including the incorporation of rapid antigen testing and the addition of a saliva test for Hart District students.
This is free testing provided by Los Angeles County Office of Education and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for COVID-19 antigen testing.
Financial Impact:
Total not to exceed $150,000.00 from Federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Grant. No District funds will be used.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Work Order Agreement with Heluna Health for COVID-19 test kits, central support, and shipping of test kits.
The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan is the final result of a six-month long process, developed in consultation with approximately 100 students, parents, staff, and community members. The plan was presented to the Board at a Special Meeting on May 10, 2022, and is recommended tonight for final approval. Implementation is scheduled to begin in the fall 2022 semester.
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Governing Board approval is needed to establish the Committee on Assignments which approves the assignment of teachers to elective classes when a scheduling need arises.
Rationale:
Each semester as school site administrators develop the master schedule of classes and teaching assignments, there is a need to place some teachers in assignments that do not directly correspond with areas of credentialing. For example, a science teacher may pick up one section of a photo class along with his/her science class assignments. The teacher is quite capable of teaching the photo class but does not have the proper authorization listed on his/her teaching credential. There is no way of predicting the exact needs since there are always variations in student enrollment, class sizes, teacher leaves, etc.
In accordance with Education Code 44258.7 (c) and (d), the District may properly assign these teachers to elective classes for which they are capable but not specifically credentialed to teach. (Elective class is defined as any class other than mathematics, English, science, or social science.) A committee of teachers and administrators may be authorized to meet and approve the assignments for the semester. The Governing Board must approve the establishment of the committee.
Committee members serve for one year. The Hart District Teachers Association has routinely submitted the names of three qualified teachers to serve on this committee should there be a need to meet. The Assistant Superintendent has also routinely been on the committee.
When reviewing teachers’ assignments, the committee looks for evidence that the person can effectively teach the course that is assigned. They look at years of experience in teaching this or a similar course, college units in the discipline, special training or expertise in the subject area, the desire to teach the course, and other factors that seem appropriate.
Recommended Motion:
Approve establishment of the Committee on Assignments.
X.B.3. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association Regarding Hourly Salary for Class Coverage
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association regarding the temporary increase of the hourly salary for unit members providing class coverage only is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The MOU will increase the hourly rate to support student academic achievement and provide instructional support to staff related to COVID-19. There is a need to temporarily increase the hourly rate for unit members who selected payment for class coverage only, through one-time COVID funds, to $50. This MOU will terminate on December 31, 2022.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association regarding the temporary increase of the hourly salary for unit members providing class coverage only.
X.C.1. Final Adoption of Textbook/Instructional Materials, 2022/23
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for final adoption for the 2022/23 school year.
Rationale:
Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks– Publisher: Atheneum Books – Author: Reynolds– Course Area: – English – Grades: 8 – Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, by Jason Reynolds, is a set of ten interconnected short stories that tell tales about students walking home from school. Each story can stand alone or can be read together as a larger piece. This book, which was named a 2020 Coretta Scott King Honor Book, will be a good match for readers who struggle with long chapter books and also a good match for advanced readers who appreciate literary qualities. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks has a wide variety of characters, many of whom resemble students in our district and at Placerita Junior High, and is a study in point of view and descriptive writing. Various, age-appropriate themes are addressed including family and friendship, loss and grief, overcoming obstacles, and celebrating much that is good in life.
Financial Impact:
Funding from School Funding Account Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2022/23 year
X.C.2. Recommendation of Textbooks/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2022/23
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Textbooks have been recommended for adoption for the 2022/23 school year.
Rationale:
Mosby’s Pharmacy Technician Exam Review, 4th Edition – Publisher: Elsevier – Author: Mizner– Course Area: – College and Career Readiness (CCR) – Grades: 12 – Prepare for success on your certification exam! Mosby’s Pharmacy Technician Exam Review, 4th Edition provides a complete review of core knowledge, thousands of review questions, and nine practice exams – plus a custom online engine that allows for unlimited opportunities to practice specific topics or create unique simulated exams. A bulleted, outline format makes review easier, reinforcing understanding with full-color illustrations, photographs, and summary tables. All questions reflect the latest exam blueprints. This resource provides comprehensive support every step of the way for entry-level or sterile compounding certification.
Mosby’s Pharmacy Technician Principles and Practice – Publisher: Elsevier – Author: Davis/Guerra– Course Area: – College and Career Readiness (CCR) – Grades: 11-12 – This textbook/workbook is the latest edition of the program we have been using since 2014. As laws continually update, and new information is learned about drugs, it is important that we keep current so that our students are prepared for certification. We focus on pharmacy law, certification, pharmaceutical calculations, dosage forms, community pharmacy practice and medication safety and error prevention. This is the same textbook a local community college has adopted for their Spring 2022 pharmacy technician program.
Modern Dental Assisting, 13th Edition – Publisher: Elsevier – Author: Bird/Robinson– Course Area: – College and Career Readiness (CCR) – Grades: 12 – With its cutting-edge content, easy-to-grasp writing style, and top-notch art program, it’s no wonder that Bird and Robinson’s Modern Dental Assisting (MDA) is the most trusted title in dental assisting education. Students will benefit from updated content throughout the text – including the latest technological advancements and new coverage on cultural diversity and how it relates to patient care. Best of all, these support features are all seamlessly integrated with the text content to help us effortlessly guide the students in mastering all aspects of dental assisting.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds or College and Career Readiness Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbooks, as referenced above, for public review.
X.C.3. Course Title Changes for Career Technical Education (CTE) Courses
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
CTE course titles are being updated per the California Department of Education’s CTE Model Curriculum Standards.
Rationale:
The Career and College Readiness Department is proposing to add “CTE” to the current list of Board approved CTE courses we oversee. Adding “CTE” before each course title helps to:
Identify courses as an official CTE pathway according to the California Department of Education’s CTE Model Curriculum Standards.
Recognize the student’s commitment of at least two years to finish a CTE pathway.
Identify CTE courses on a transcript for admission to colleges and universities.
Additionally:
CTE pathways are valued by colleges and universities and without the identification on the transcripts, students are not getting a CTE bump when being evaluated.
The California Dashboard uses CTE courses in the College and Career Indicator (CCI). This allows for easy identification of CTE courses.
Schools that offer CTE pathways can easily identify the courses in their master schedule and on transcripts.
Course #
Former CTE Course Name
New CTE Course Name
2363
AP Comp Science A-A
AP Comp Science A CTE A
2364
AP Comp Science A-B
AP Comp Science A CTE B
3595
Principles Biomed Sci PLTW A
CTE Principles Biomedical Science PLTW A
3596
Principles Biomed Sci PLTW B
CTE Principles Biomedical Science PLTW B
3597
Human Body Systems A PLTW
CTE Human Body Systems PLTW A
3598
Human Body Systems B PLTW
CTE Human Body Systems PLTW B
7185
Expl Music Industry Careers
CTE Exploring Music Industry Careers
7224
Beg Art/Animation
CTE Beg Art/Animation
7641
Video Production IA
CTE Video Production IA
7642
Video Production IB
CTE Video Production IB
7825
Digital Photo IA
CTE Media/Photo IA
7826
Digital Photo IB
CTE Media/Photo IB
7859
Digital Media Arts 1 A
CTE Digital Arts IA
7860
Digital Media Arts 1 B
CTE Digital Arts IB
7861
Digital Media Arts 2 A
CTE Digital Arts IIA
7862
Digital Media Arts 2 B
CTE Digital Arts IIB
8170
Automation & Robotics
CTE Automation & Robotics
8172
Tech : Design & Modeling
CTE Tech: Design & Modeling
8173
Beg Photo
CTE Beg Photo
8181
Beg Video Prod
CTE Beg Video Production
8182
Adv Video Prod
CTE Adv Video Production
8197
Industr Crafts
CTE Industrial Crafts
8218
Criminal Justice A
CTE Criminal Justice A
8219
Criminal Justice B
CTE Criminal Justice B
8220
Forensics and Criminology A
CTE Forensics & Criminology A
8221
Forensics and Criminology B
CTE Forensics & Criminology B
8261
H Emergency Medicine A
CTE H Emergency Medicine A
8262
H Emergency Medicine B
CTE H Emergency Medicine B
8266
Medical Occupations and EFR A
CTE Medical Occupations & EFR A
8267
Medical Occupations and EFR B
CTE Medical Occupations & EFR B
8272
Exploring Culinary I
CTE Exploring Culinary I
8274
Exploring Culinary II
CTE Exploring Culinary II
8437
21st Century Marketing A
CTE 21st Century Marketing A
8438
21st Century Marketing B
CTE 21st Century Marketing B
8473
H App Development A
CTE H App Development A
8474
H App Development B
CTE H App Development B
8488
AP Comp Science Principles A
AP Comp Science Principles CTE B
8489
AP Comp Science Principles B
AP Comp Science Principles CTE A
8523
Auto Tech Practicum A – 10 cr
CTE Auto Technology Practicum A
8524
Auto Tech Practicum B – 10 cr
CTE Auto Technology Practicum B
8531
MLR I Auto Technology A
CTE MLR I Auto Technology A
8532
MLR I Auto Technology B
CTE MLR I Auto Technology B
8533
MLR 2 Auto Technology A
CTE MLR 2 Auto Technology A
8534
MLR 2 Auto Technology B
CTE MLR 2 Auto Technology B
8535
MLR 3 Auto Technology A
CTE MLR 3 Auto Technology A
8536
MLR 3 Auto Technology B
CTE MLR 3 Auto Technology B
8559
Intro to Engineering Design A
CTE Intro to Engineering Design PLTW A
8560
Intro to Engineering Design B
CTE Intro to Engineering Design PLTW B
8567
Principles of Engineering A
CTE Principles of Engineering PLTW A
8568
Principles of Engineering B
CTE Principles of Engineering PLTW B
8569
Engineering Des & Dev PLTW A
CTE Engineering Design & Development PLTW A
8570
Engineering Des & Dev PLTW B
CTE Engineering Design & Development PLTW B
8587
Computer Integrated Mfg A
CTE Computer Integrated Manufacturing PLTW A
8588
Computer Integrated Mfg B
CTE Computer Integrated Manufacturing PLTW B
8617
Digital Photo IIA
CTE Media/Photo IIA
8618
Digital Photo IIB
CTE Media/Photo IIA
8619
Digital Photo III A
CTE Media/Photo IIIA
8620
Digital Photo III B
CTE Media/Photo IIIB
8633
STEM Lab
CTE STEM Lab
8673
Construction A
CTE Construction IA
8674
Construction B
CTE Construction IB
8784
Human Body Systems PLTW A
CTE Human Body Systems PLTW A
8785
Human Body Systems PLTW B
CTE Human Body Systems PLTW B
8798
Allied Health & Med Wellness A
CTE Allied Health & Medical Wellness A
8799
Allied Health & Med Wellness B
CTE Allied Health & Medical Wellness B
8802
Patient Care A
CTE Patient Care A
8803
Patient Care B
CTE Patient Care B
8804
H Mind Matters A
CTE H Mind Matters A
8805
H Mind Matters B
CTE H Mind Matters B
8815
Body Systems & Disorders A
CTE Body Systems & Disorders A
8816
Body Systems & Disorders B
CTE Body Systems & Disorders B
8817
Exploring Health Sci Careers
CTE Health Science Careers
8818
Exploring Education Careers
CTE Careers in Education
8819
Product Design & Development A
CTE Graphic Design/Development A
8820
Product Design & Development B
CTE Graphic Design/Development B
8831
Culinary Arts A
CTE Culinary Arts IA
8832
Culinary Arts B
CTE Culinary Arts IB
8838
Culinary Arts Advanced A
CTE Culinary Arts IIA
8839
Culinary Arts Advanced B
CTE Culinary Arts IIB
8845
Contemp Multimedia Design IA
CTE Graphic Design/Technology IA
8846
Contemp Multimedia Design IB
CTE Graphic Design/Technology IB
8852
Contemp Multimedia Design IIA
CTE Graphic Design/Production IIA
8853
Contemp Multimedia Design IIB
CTE Graphic Design/Production IIB
8881
Beg TV Production A
CTE Film/TV Production IA
8882
Beg TV Production B
CTE Film/TV Production IB
8883
Adv TV Production A
CTE Film/TV Production IIA
8884
Adv TV Production B
CTE Film/TV Production IIB
8885
Film and TV Portfolio A
CTE Film/TV Portfolio A
8886
Film and TV Portfolio B
CTE Film/TV Portfolio B
8923
H Body Systems & Disorders A
CTE H Body Systems & Disorders A
8924
H Body Systems & Disorders B
CTE H Body Systems & Disorders B
8928
Cons Craftsmanship A
CTE Construction IIA
8929
Cons Craftsmanship B
CTE Construction IIB
8936
Foundations in Education A
CTE Foundations in Education IA
8937
Foundations in Education B
CTE Foundations in Education IB
8950
H Entrepreneurship A
CTE H Entrepreneurship IA
8951
H Entrepreneurship B
CTE H Entrepreneurship IB
8985
Film and TV Practicum A
CTE Film/TV Practicum A
8986
Film and TV Practicum B
CTE Film/TV Practicum B
8995
Sports Medicine A
CTE Sports Medicine A
8996
Sports Medicine B
CTE Sports Medicine B
8997
H Athletic Training A
CTE H Athletic Training A
8998
H Athletic Training B
CTE H Athletic Training B
9122
Exper Design in Engineering
CTE Experimental Design in Engineering
9123
Exploring Computer Science
CTE Exploring Computer Science
9268
Expl Careers in Healthcare
CTE Exploring Careers in Healthcare
9269
Exploring STEM Careers
CTE Exploring STEM Careers
9614
Cyber Security IA
CTE Cybersecurity IA
9615
Cyber Security IB
CTE Cybersecurity IB
9616
Cyber Security IIA
CTE Cybersecurity IIA
9617
Cyber Security IIB
CTE Cybersecurity IIB
9618
H Cyber Security IA
CTE H Cybersecurity IA
9619
H Cyber Security IB
CTE H Cybersecurity IB
9620
H Cyber Security IIA
CTE H Cybersecurity IIA
9621
H Cyber Security IIB
CTE H Cybersecurity IIA
9661
Dental Assistant A
CTE Dental Assistant A
9662
Dental Assistant B
CTE Dental Assistant B
9674
Dental Practicum A
CTE Dental Assistant Practicum A
9675
Dental Practicum B
CTE Dental Assistant Practicum B
9792
Beginning Fire Academy
CTE Fire Science Academy I
9794
Advanced Fire Academy
CTE Fire Science Academy II
9801
MLR I Auto Technology A
CTE MLR I Auto Technology A
9802
MLR I Auto Technology B
CTE MLR I Auto Technology B
9803
MLR 2 Auto Technology A
CTE MLR 2 Auto Technology A
9804
MLR 2 Auto Technology B
CTE MLR 2 Auto Technology B
9805
MLR 3 Auto Technology A
CTE MLR 3 Auto Technology A
9806
MLR 3 Auto Technology B
CTE MLR 3 Auto Technology B
9807
H Emergency Medicine A
CTE H Emergency Medicine A
9808
H Emergency Medicine B
CTE H Emergency Medicine B
9809
Sports Medicine A
CTE Sports Medicine A
9810
Sports Medicine B
CTE Sports Medicine B
9821
H Athletic Training A
CTE H Athletic Training A
9822
H Athletic Training B
CTE H Athletic Training B
9827
Film and TV Portfolio A
CTE Film/TV Portfolio A
9828
Film and TV Portfolio B
CTE Film/TV Portfolio B
9877
Emergency Medical Response A
CTE Emergency Medical Responder A
9878
Emergency Medical Response B
CTE Emergency Medical Responder B
9883
Medical Assistant A
CTE Medical Assistant A
9884
Medical Assistant B
CTE Medical Assistant B
9885
Expl Animal Careers
CTE Animal Science Careers
9886
Exploring Health Sci Careers
CTE Health Science Careers
9889
Foundations in Education A
CTE Foundations in Education IA
9890
Foundations in Education B
CTE Foundations in Education IB
9891
Exploring Law/Govt Careers
CTE Law & Government Careers
9892
Exploring Education Careers
CTE Careers in Education
9899
Veterinary Science Practicum A
CTE Animal/Veterinary Science Practicum B
9901
Veterinary Science Practicum B
CTE Animal/Veterinary Science Practicum A
9902
Sports Med Practicum A
CTE Sports Medicine Practicum A
9903
Sports Med Practicum B
CTE Sports Medicine Practicum B
9919
Fire Science Practicum A
CTE Fire Science Practicum A
9920
Fire Science Practicum B
CTE Fire Science Practicum B
9927
Principles of Engineering A
CTE Principles of Engineering PLTW A
9928
Principles of Engineering B
CTE Principles of Engineering PLTW B
9930
Exploring Careers in Business
CTE Careers in Business
9941
Digital Photo IA
CTE Media/Photo IA
9942
Digital Photo IB
CTE Media/Photo IB
9943
Digital Photo IIA
CTE Media/Photo IIB
9944
Digital Photo IIB
CTE Media/Photo IIB
9945
Digital Photo III A
CTE Media/Photo IIIA
9946
Digital Photo III B
CTE Media/Photo IIIB
9955
Culinary Arts A
CTE Culinary Arts IA
9956
Culinary Arts B
CTE Culinary Arts IB
10106
Exploring Fire Science Careers
CTE Fire Science Careers
10107
Intro to Pharmacy Practicum A
CTE Pharmacy Practicum A
10108
Intro to Pharmacy Practicum B
CTE Pharmacy Practicum B
10138
Criminal Justice A
CTE Criminal Justice A
10139
Criminal Justice B
CTE Criminal Justice B
10140
Intro to Engineering Design A
CTE Intro to Engineering Design PLTW A
10141
Intro to Engineering Design B
CTE Intro to Engineering Design PLTW B
10142
Body Systems & Disorders A
CTE Body Systems & Disorders A
10143
Body Systems & Disorders B
CTE Body Systems & Disorders B
10150
Auto Technology Practicum A
CTE Auto Technology Practicum A
10151
Auto Technology Practicum B
CTE Auto Technology Practicum B
10154
Veterinary Science A
CTE Animal/Veterinary Science IIA
10155
Veterinary Science B
CTE Animal/Veterinary Science IIB
10156
Expl Trvl/Tourism/Hosp Careers
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation Careers
10159
Emergency Medicine Practicum A
CTE Emergency Medicine Practicum A
10160
Emergency Medicine Practicum B
CTE Emergency Medicine Practicum B
10165
Principles of Hospitality A
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation IA
10166
Principles of Hospitality B
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation IB
10170
Cyber Security IA
CTE Cybersecurity IA
10171
Cyber Security IB
CTE Cybersecurity IB
10172
Cyber Security IIA
CTE Cybersecurity IIA
10173
Cyber Security IIB
CTE Cybersecurity IIB
10174
H Cyber Security IA
CTE H Cybersecurity IA
10175
H Cyber Security IB
CTE H Cybersecurity IB
10176
H Cyber Security IIA
CTE H Cybersecurity IIA
10177
H Cyber Security IIB
CTE H Cybersecurity IIA
10180
Hospitality & Tourism Mgmt A
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation IIA
10181
Hospitality & Tourism Mgmt B
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation IIB
10182
Hospitality Practicum A
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation Practicum A
10183
Hospitality Practicum B
CTE Hospitality/Tourism/Recreation Practicum B
10188
Allied Hlth & Med Wellness A
CTE Allied Health & Medical Wellness A
10189
Allied Hlth & Med Wellness B
CTE Allied Health & Medical Wellness B
10190
Animal Science A
CTE Animal/Veterinary Science IA
10191
Animal Science B
CTE Animal/Veterinary Science IB
10194
Forensics and Criminology A
CTE Forensics & Criminology A
10195
Forensics and Criminology B
CTE Forensics & Criminology B
10199
Expl Design Visual & Media Art
CTE Introdution to Design Visual & Media Art
10208
H Pharmacy A
CTE H Pharmacy A
10209
H Pharmacy B
CTE H Pharmacy B
10210
Patient Care A
CTE Patient Care A
10211
Patient Care B
CTE Patient Care B
10214
H Body Systems & Disorders A
CTE H Body Systems & Disorders A
10215
H Body Systems & Disorders B
CTE H Body Systems & Disorders B
10216
Foundations in Education IIA
CTE Foundations in Education IIA
10217
Foundations in Education IIB
CTE Foundations in Education IIB
10220
Principles Biomed Sci PLTW A
CTE Principles Biomedical Science PLTW A
10221
Principles Biomed Sci PLTW B
CTE Principles Biomedical Science PLTW B
Recommended Motion:
Approve revised CTE course titles, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2022/23 year.
X.C.4. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Academy of the Canyons, Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Saugus, Valencia, West Ranch, and Rio Norte Junior High Schools
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Academy of the Canyons (Associated Student Body (ASB)), Canyon High School (Cheer, Girls Volleyball, ASB), Castaic High School (ASB, Dance), Golden Valley High School (ASB, Cheer), Saugus High School (Cheer, Cross Country, ASB), Valencia High School (Cheer), West Ranch High School (Cheer) and Rio Norte Junior High School (ASB).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Academy of the Canyons Principal Juliet Fine, Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe, Castaic High School Principal Melanie Hagman, Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias, Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry, Valencia High School Principal Pete Getz, West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford, and Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Vince Ferry are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: AOC ASB, Santa Barbara, 7/12-15/22; Canyon HS Cheer, Indian Wells, 6/27-30/22; Canyon HS Girls Volleyball, Big Bear Lake, 7/6-8/22; Canyon HS ASB, Santa Barbara, 7/12-15/22; Castaic HS ASB, Santa Barbara, 7/18-21/22; Castaic HS Dance, Burbank, 7/22-24/22; GVHS ASB, Santa Barbara, 7/12-15/22; GVHS Cheer, Indian Wells, 7/26-28/22; SHS Cheer, Indian Wells, 6/27-30/22; SHS Cross Country, Big Bear Lake, 7/11-17/22; SHS ASB, Santa Barbara, 7/12-15/22; VHS Cheer, La Quinta, 7/29-8/1/22; WRHS Cheer, Indian Wells, 7/18-8/1/22; RNJHS ASB, Isla Vista, 7/18-20/22.
X.C.5. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trip (Ratification) – Saugus High School
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve ratification of overnight/out-of-state student trip request from Saugus High School (Track and Field).
Rationale:
The submitted trip request has been reviewed and meets all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip request signed by Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry is attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trip: SHS Track and Field, Fresno, 5/28-29/22.
Amendment No. 4 to the sub-award agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Santa Clarita Community College District (COC) to implement the Middle College High School Program (MCHS) is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Hart District and COC share a strong partnership with a history of supporting concurrent enrollment opportunities for the Santa Clarita Valley. The grant to implement the Middle College High School Program at Academy of the Canyons serves grades nine through twelve with over 400 students attending.
The grant award may be used for: printing of MCHS materials, costs related to parental and community involvement and student recruitment activities, professional development and attendance at MCHS Initiative meetings, conferences and workshops, and stipends for faculty and staff for staff development/training and site planning committee members.
Amendment No. 4 extends the term of the sub-award agreement to June 30, 2023.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment No. 4 to the sub-award agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Santa Clarita Community College District to implement the Middle College High School Program.
X.C.7. Renewal Agreement with AquaPhoenix Scientific, Inc. – Purchase and Delivery of Annual Consumable Supplies for NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards) Science Courses
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with AquaPhoenix Scientific, Inc., is being created for the purchase and delivery of annual consumable supplies for NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards) Science Courses.
Rationale:
The agreement with AquaPhoenix Scientific, Inc., will supply necessary consumables for NGSS Science courses – Science 7, Science 8, Biology, and Chemistry. The curriculum for these courses engages students in hands-on investigations and experiments and requires the use of multiple consumables, which need to be replenished annually. A District science team has worked to quantify the needed materials, and AquaPhoenix has provided the best price for materials, packaging, shipping, and support. Funds for the cost of these materials will not come from the District’s general fund. Schools will cover the entire costs of their needed consumables from their site funds.
Financial Impact:
Not to exceed the amount of $40,000.
Recommended Motion:
Approve AquaPhoenix Scientific, Inc., to provide consumable supplies for NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards) Science Courses.
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A service agreement for Teen Truth Leadership Summit presentations to be held at four junior high schools in the 2022/23 school year, to help empower student leaders to build positive school cultures, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Teen Truth Leadership Summit presentations will be hosted at Arroyo Seco, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools in September of 2022. These two-three hour workshops are guided by a Teen Truth guest speaker using interactive activities to lead students through a leadership workshop to help redefine leadership and build school culture. Student leaders identify social and emotional issues that students are facing today, then work together to develop solutions and activities they can implement during the school year to help build supportive relationships and bring students together.
Financial Impact:
$11,050 to be paid through Title IV, Part 2 funding.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Teen Truth Services Agreement for Arroyo Seco, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools for 2022/23.
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A license renewal with Edmentum for Apex Learning Courses is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Edmentum, hosts the Apex platform for online learning solutions. Apex learning courses provide digital curriculum for students to meet multiple learning models for students. Apex courses are standards-aligned, interactive, and highly engaging, supporting original credit, and accelerating credit recovery with prescriptive modes. Apex tutorials provide targeted intervention that assures grade-level proficiency and address gaps created by unfinished learning with adaptive lessons that provide a path to proficiency for each student.
Financial Impact:
$166,144.00 from the A-G Completion Improvement Grant funds for a 1-year contract
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Edmentum contract to renew the Apex Learning Courses student licenses.
X.C.10. School Plans for Student Achievement: 2022/23
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to develop a plan called the “School Plan for Student Achievement.” These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to develop School Plans for Student Achievement (SPSA). These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. Senate Bill 374 requires that school leadership, site councils, and advisory committees conduct a needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their plans. Staff can only approve categorical purchases that directly support the objectives cited.
Again this year, in keeping with the District Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), all schools have aligned their SPSA goals with the four current goals of the LCAP.
Each school site council has approved its respective School Plan for Student Achievement after consulting with required advisory groups and recommends it to the Board for approval. All legal requirements have been met for each plan. The annual evaluations will be conducted to meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Because of the similarities in funding and the alignment with LCAP, each school plan is similar in design and format, using an approved template meeting all SPSA requirements. Attached are the plans for four schools receiving Title I funds for the 2022/23 school year. The remaining three school plans will be submitted for approval next month when complete. Actual allocations will be determined in August when funding is provided to the District by the federal Title I grant.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the 2022/23 School Plan for Student Achievement for Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, La Mesa Junior High School, and Placerita Junior High School.
X.C.11. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (Placerita Junior High School, Canyon, Golden Valley, and Hart High Schools)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site council, and advisory committee conducted a comprehensive needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of the plans reveal necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with each school leadership team and advisory council, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in July 2021. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans for Canyon, Golden Valley, and Hart High Schools, and Placerita Junior High for the 2021/22 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with a minimum of 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged students. The revisions modify the actions and services within the plan guiding how funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Placerita Junior High School, Canyon, Golden Valley, and Hart High Schools.
X.C.12. Amendment to One-Year Renewal of Districtwide Xello Online Subscription
Speaker:
Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, Director of Career Technical Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An amended quote for the Xello online career and college readiness system is presented for approval.
Rationale:
At the May 18th, 2022, Governing Board meeting, the Board approved the initial quote submitted for $111,977.70. However, since receiving Board approval, the cost of the National Student Clearinghouse Student Tracker portion of the platform increased by $1,700.00.
Financial Impact:
The new amended total of this one year renewal is $113,677.70 to be paid from the Strong Workforce Program funding.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the amended price for the Xello career and college readiness system online subscription renewal.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the May 2022 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period May 1, 2022, through May 31, 2022.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in May 2022, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of May 1, 2022, through May 31, 2022.
X.D.4. License Contract for Use of Software Personal Computer Products for District Use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System (Los Angeles County Office of Education)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A license agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for use of software personal computer products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System in 2022/23 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) has entered into a contract with Hess & Associates for non-exclusive use of personal computer proprietary software products in connection with LACOE’s Human Resources System (HRS) and PeopleSoft Financial System (PSFS) to provide districts with the capability of downloading information from these systems to District personal computers. The District has requested LACOE to provide said capabilities during the implementation of the Business Enhancement System Transformation (BEST) Advantage Financial System.
This agreement reflects the District’s continuing status as an interface district for the 2022/23 fiscal year (effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023), and may be amended by mutual written consent or terminated by either party with thirty (30) days advance written notice.
Financial Impact:
Total cost of $16,140 to be paid from the General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve license agreement for use of software personal computer products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System.
X.D.5. Renewal Agreement for Point of Sale System (EMS LINQ, Inc.)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for a software system for point of sale and student management with application processing for the food service program is submitted for renewal.
Rationale:
EMS LINQ, Inc., provides point of sale software and student management with application processing for the food service program. In addition to the point of sale functions, an online portal for parents to view student account information and make deposits to meal accounts is included.
Financial Impact:
Cost for the fiscal year is $23,560.22 paid from Fund 13 (Food Services).
Recommended Motion:
Approve renewal for point of sale software system with EMS LINQ for the 2022/23 school year.
X.D.6. Amendment to the Agreement for Internal Office Forms and Workflow Processes (Emics, Inc., DBA Informed K12)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An amendment to the agreement with Emics, Inc. (Informed K12), for unlimited District and site office forms and workflow processes is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Informed K12 offers internal office forms and workflow processes. All processes include: unlimited electronic signatures, unlimited District staff user accounts, interactive form fields, pre-filled data fields, reusable templates to automatically collect, route, and track responses and approvals, and unlimited responses archived with nightly back-ups for all data. Online webinars and resources are available for form managers.
Financial Impact:
Annual cost of $95,000 to be paid out of the General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve amendment to the agreement with Emics, Inc. (Informed K12), for internal office forms and workflow processes effective effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.
X.D.8. Agreement for Marketing Services – Mellady Direct Marketing
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for direct marketing services with Mellady Direct Marketing is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Due to legislation passed by the California State Legislature in 2021, each student will be eligible for one free breakfast and lunch during the school day. Prior to this legislative action, free meals were only provided to families who met defined federal financial guidelines or qualified due to participation in another assistance program. Qualifying for these benefits required households to complete an application on an annual basis.
As ALL students will now be eligible for two free meals per school day, the incentive to complete the application no longer exists.
Districts are funded using the Local Control Funding Formula. Supplemental and Concentration grants, above base funding, are awarded to districts based, in large part, on the number of students qualified for free meals. If families do not complete applications the Hart District and other districts are anticipated to see a decline in supplemental and concentration grant funds.
This media campaign will assist the district in developing a communications campaign to educate our families on the importance of continuing to complete the applications. Declines in supplemental funding will require the district to reduce programs associated with current funding levels.
Financial Impact:
Estimated cost of $16,920 paid from Fund 13 (Food Services).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement with Mellady Direct Marketing for direct mailing services.
X.D.9. Agreement Between the City of Santa Clarita and William S. Hart Union High School District for the Watershed and Trail Project
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with the City of Santa Clarita for the watershed and trail project is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Hart District Summer Trails program was created to provide students in the William S. Hart District the opportunity to receive training and construct and maintain trails in the open space areas around the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the program allows students to work with trained supervisors in the wilderness, learning valuable trail-building skills that can transfer into other professions such as firefighting and ranger service.
Career Visions’ Supervisor Kevin Sarkissian, a Hart District employee, administers the program and acts as Lead Trail Boss during the two-week program, which employs a crew of twenty-four to thirty-two annually. Sarkissian has more than twenty five years of experience working with youth as a Volunteer Trail Boss for the US Forest Service.
The program is funded using a blend of grant funding from the Pacific Crest Trails Association, City of Santa Clarita, WorkAbility I, and Transition Partnership Program.
There is no direct impact on the District’s General Fund.
Financial Impact:
As shown in the attached Exhibit A, the City of Santa Clarita will reimburse the District upon completion of the work on the watershed and trail project, not to exceed $11,519.52.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreement with the City of Santa Clarita for the watershed and trail project.
An agreement for legal services from Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP Attorneys at Law provide professional services to the William S. Hart Union High School District. The District uses Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP on general legal services.
The District will request specific legal services as needed. There are no charges if services are not used.
Financial Impact:
Fees billed as services are rendered per attached professional services agreement.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement for legal services with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
X.D.11. Amendment No. 1 to the Transition Partnership Program Agreement (Department of Rehabilitation)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Amendment No. 1 to the Transition Partnership Program (TPP) Agreement with the Department of Rehabilitation (DOR) to provide cooperative vocational rehabilitation services is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The Transition Partnership Program (TPP) is amending the agreement to redirect case service funds from the Department of Rehabilitation (DOR) budget to the Workplace Readiness and Work-based Learning items on the DOR Student Service Budget.
Exhibit A.1 and B.1 of the Cooperative Contract have been updated to reflect the changes to the agreement.
Financial Impact:
Estimated reimbursement from DOR of $342,132 (federal funds).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Amendment No 1 to the Transition Partnership Program Agreement with the Department of Rehabilitation for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.
X.D.12. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity.
Rationale:
Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes.
Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contracts during the 2022/23 fiscal year:
1GPA 18-04P-02 – for outdoor playground solutions and related services
California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS) – for the purchase, warranty and installation of a wide variety of commodities, non-information technology services, information technology products and services, furniture and floor covering.
Cal-Save – for the purchase of technology and instructional resources at low cost from a statewide project designed to help California K-12 schools.
Colton Joint Unified School District bid number 18-02 – for the purchase of playground equipment, safety surfacing, outdoor site furnishings, Division of the State Architect (DSA) shade shelters and athletic equipment.
County of Los Angeles Piggyback Contract No. MA-IS-2140415-1 – for diesel and gasoline purchases from Falcon Fuels, Inc.,
County of Orange Agreement CDM1319-02 with HopSkipDrive – for the provision of children’s school of origin and foster youth transportation services.
Department of General Services, Ferrell Gas – for liquified petroleum.
E&I Cooperative Strategies – a nonprofit cooperative sourcing organizations focused on an education portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers, as well as innovative sourcing solutions.
Glendale Unified School District piggyback agreement P13-18/19 – for the purchase of Apple computer products, services and related items.
GSA Contract – Contract GSA MAS GS-07F-0326T – for alarm and signal systems/facility management systems equipment
Hemet Unified School District – FAC2020-08 – for school furnishings, office furnishings and accessories.
Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) – to provide services to assist school districts, colleges and universities in improving student performance and increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of school, college and university financial operations.
International Environment Specialists – 44005623 for tree trimming.
Irvine Unified School District – 19/20/-01T for technology equipment
Keystone Purchasing Network (KPN) – for the purchase of commonly purchased products and services competitively solicited and awarded for public schools.
Kings County Office of Education piggyback agreement for SoftChoice Microsoft products Agreement 06/1119 – for the purchase of Enrollment for Education Solutions (EES) Microsoft licensing for K12 education institutions in the State of California.
Los Angeles County Office of Education – contracts for standard school supply and equipment, computer peripherals, tree-trimming services and fuel, as authorized per Education Code 38110 and 38112.
Naspo ValuePoint – for computer equipment, peripherals and related services, cloud solutions, data communications, hand tools and MRO equipment and supplies.
Omnia (formerly National IPA, and US Communities) – for the purchase of school supplies, office products and janitorial supplies that were competitively solicited, and publicly awarded for Government and Education.
PEPPM – for integrated AV systems, structured cabling, wireless access, video distribution and surveillance contractors and copying equipment and related services.
SourceWell (formerly NJPA) – for the purchase of school supplies, office products and janitorial supplies competitively awarded through industry leading vendors to its members.
South County Support Services Agency piggyback agreement Creative Bus Sales – for the purchase of buses.
The City of Chino Hills piggyback contract – West Coast arborists – for tree trimming services.
The Cooperative Purchasing Network (TCPN) – for the purchase of commonly purchased products and services competitively solicited and awarded for public schools.
Waterford School District piggyback agreement A-Z Bus Sales Inc. – for the purchase of buses.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2022/23 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a).
X.D.13. Organizational Memberships for 2022/23
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff requests the Governing Board approve annual organizational memberships for the coming school year. Attached is a list of organizations and estimated dues for 2022/23. Additional memberships may be presented to the Governing Board for approval at a later date, as needed.
Financial Impact:
Approximately $70,694 to be paid from the General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve organizational memberships and dues, as listed for the 2022/23 school year.
X.D.16. Authorization to Attend Out-of-State Events – Saugus High School
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A teacher at Saugus High School is requesting authorization to travel outside the state.
Rationale:
Marc Stephenson is requesting ratification to attend the Advanced Placement (AP) Chemistry Reading, weeks one and two, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 5/28-6/10/2022.
Financial Impact:
All expenses for Marc Stephenson’s travel will be paid from the College Board and Education Testing Service.
Recommended Motion:
Authorize out of state conference attendance request as listed.
X.D.17. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Disposition of surplus/obsolete equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.
1. 2-drawer file cabinet (QTY 2, Placerita Junior High School)
2. Student desk combo (QTY 6, Placerita Junior High School)
3. Treadmill (QTY 1, Placerita Junior High School)
4. Task chair (QTY 1, Placerita Junior High School)
5. Special Education desk stander (QTY 2, warehouse)
6. Hearing test machines (QTY 2, warehouse)
7. Printer (QTY 6, Valencia High School )
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.E.1. Landscape/Slope Maintenance Services at Canyon High, Golden Valley High, and La Mesa Junior High Schools (Specialized Landscape Management Services, Inc., DBA SLM Services)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for Specialized Landscape Management Services, Inc., DBA SLM Services (SLM) to provide landscape/slope maintenance services for Canyon High School, Golden Valley High School, and La Mesa Junior High School effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Rationale:
The south slope area near Canyon High School and all slopes surrounding Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School require general landscape maintenance. While a contract with SLM is attached, it is solely for the purpose of documenting their quote. The District will be issuing a District maintenance contract to SLM for services.
The District issued a request for quote to several contractors. Only two contractors responded and SLM was the lowest bid. The contract will be effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
Financial Impact:
$43,200 to be paid from Maintenance and Operations Fund (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Authorize SLM to provide landscape/slope maintenance services for Canyon High School, Golden Valley High School, and La Mesa Junior High School, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
X.E.2. Quote for Classroom Carpeting at Hart High School (Reliable Floor Covering, Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A quote for classroom carpeting at Hart High School (Reliable Floor Covering, Inc.) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Seven classrooms at Hart High School are going to be converted into the new home for Learning Post Academy. Three contractors were requested to provide quotes for the following work:
Remove and dispose of existing glue down carpet
Furnish and install carpet into rooms D1, D2, D3, D4, D5, D6, and D7
Furnish and install four inch black rubber base
Two contractors submitted quotes, while the third was contacted multiple times and did not respond. The lowest responsive/responsible quote is from Reliable Floor Covering, Inc.
Staff is requesting the Board approve the quote for furnishing and installing carpet in seven classrooms at Hart High School to prepare for Learning Post Academy to move in using Reliable Floor Covering, Inc.
Financial Impact:
$26,367.00 from Maintenance and Operations Fund (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve quote for classroom carpeting at Hart High School from Reliable Floor Covering, Inc.
X.E.3. Quote for Classroom Painting at Hart High School (KNK Construction Corp.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A quote for painting seven classrooms at Hart High School (KNK Construction Corp) (KNK) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Seven classrooms at Hart High School are going to be converted into the new home for Learning Post Academy. Three contractors were requested to provide quotes to patch, prep, prime, and paint all seven.
Two contractors submitted quotes, while the third was contacted multiple times and did not respond. The lowest responsive/responsible quote is from KNK.
Staff is requesting the Board approve the quote for painting seven classrooms at Hart High School to prepare for Learning Post Academy to move in using KNK.
Financial Impact:
$22,400.00 from Maintenance and Operations Fund (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve quote for painting seven classrooms at Hart High School from KNK.
X.E.4. Quote for Repainting the Maintenance and Operations Building due to Fire Damage (Magic Maintenance, Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A quote for repainting the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) building due to fire damage from Magic Maintenance, Inc., is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The M&O building sustained smoke damage to the outer walls due to a fire in June of 2021. Three contractors were requested to provide quotes for the following work:
Pressure wash and prepare all areas to be painted
Patch cracks and spot prime all repairs around building
Paint exterior facades of the building and loading dock walls
Paint roll up door, man door and window mullions
Excludes the northeast side of building
Two contractors submitted quotes, while the third was contacted multiple times and did not respond. The lowest responsive/responsible quote is from Magic Maintenance, Inc. Although this fire damage will be covered by insurance, Maintenance & Operations will pay for it now and be reimbursed when the insurance claim is settled.
Staff is requesting the Board approve the ratification of the contract for repainting the M&O building due to fire damage using Magic Maintenance Inc.
Financial Impact:
$19,340.00 from Maintenance and Operations Fund (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve quote for repainting the M&O building from Magic Maintenance, Inc.
X.E.5. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between May 19, 2022, and June 1, 2022, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction Projects
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for contracts issued between May 19, 2022, and June 1, 2022, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects.
Rationale:
The Facilities Department undertakes many small projects that improve District schools and departments. The District employs best practices when undertaking these projects, which includes issuing a contract when a project is above $1,000 to ensure that the proper documentation is in place to protect the District. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The Governing Board is required to approve all contracts issued by the District. The following contracts for miscellaneous facilities construction projects were issued between May 19, 2022, and June 1, 2022:
CONTRACT VALUE/
LOCATION
CONTRACTOR
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
FUNDING SOURCE
Castaic High School
H&S Electric, Inc.
Castaic High School
$9,200.00
Library Chair
Castaic Start-up
Power Installation
Fund 01.0
Rio Norte
DLF Enterprises, Inc.
Emergency Supply
$5,245.00
Junior High School
Container Modification
Special Reserve
Fund for Capital
Outlay Projects
Fund 01.0
Castaic High School
KNK
Castaic High School
$9,350.00
Construction Corp.
Building 900
Fund 40
Water in Columns
Remediation
Financial Impact:
Refer to table.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contracts issued between May 19, 2022, and June 1, 2022, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects.
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session
Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
