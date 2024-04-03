June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’

The Summer Breeze concert series will present “A Night of Motown” on Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

Welcome to the Summer Breeze concert series.

Come join us for a spectacular in person music event that will lift your spirits and get your toes tapping! Get ready to enjoy live performances by Terrell Edwards and this star studded cast of friends while basking in the warm summer evenings.

The Summer Breeze concert series features a diverse lineup of musicians, from local legends to up-and-coming stars. Whether you’re into rock, pop, jazz, or folk, there’s something for everyone to groove to on a Motown show.

Grab your friends, bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and immerse yourself in the music under the open sky. Let the melodies of the Motown classics carry you away as you relax and unwind in a laid-back outdoor setting.

This is your chance to make unforgettable memories, so mark your calendar and get ready to experience the magic of live music at the Summer Breeze concert series.

The concert features:

Ken Stacey, best known as lead singer for the legendary soft rock group, Ambrosia. As singer, guitarist and songwriter Stacey has worked with Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Johnny Hallyday, Natalie J.

Terrell Edwards and friends unravel the string of hits from Hitsville…. home of the Motown sound! The soundtrack of our lives that spanned over four decades will be celebrated by the soulful crooner.

Tickets are $65 each.

For more information and tickets visit Summer Breeze Concert Series.

