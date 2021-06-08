June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved two motions authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seek to support permanent options for outdoor dining.
Soundcheck, the music show which highlights SCV based musicians and their original music, will be showcasing the rock sounds of Luca and the ethereal melodies from Lilliana Villines, all in the beautiful, outdoor surroundings at the Rancho Camulos Museum, in this first episode of season three.
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
The 54-year-old Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the Station 81 shooting on Tuesday remains in critical yet stable condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, officials said on Friday.
Last week, the Cal/OSHA standards board recommended relaxing physical distancing and masking requirements for fully vaccinated workers, and other adjustments to align with the June 15 reopening. If the standards are approved by the Office of Administrative Law in the next 10 calendar days, the standards are expected to go into effect no later than June 15.
