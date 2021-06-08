June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting a virtual town hall for its Adoption Partners on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m.

Topics that will be discussing:

– Appointment-Based Services

– Community Cats and Kittens

– Behavior Assessments

The community is invited to join to learn more, share feedback, and ask questions.

RSVP [here] to receive the link to the live event.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...