June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center

Celebrate is a unique cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests will “celebrate” the culture of Peru.

Grab a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks, gather around the outdoor stage to watch performers share their culture through music and dance, and get to know other places, and countries, a little better through arts, crafts and activities.

“Celebrate” aims to ignite curiosity and promote a greater understanding of Santa Clarita’s cultural diversity. You don’t have to travel far to experience the wonders of other places, cultures and traditions. Come Celebrate!

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

