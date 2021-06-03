Sari Hernandez stacks boxes of fruit to be loaded into some of the hundreds of cars lined up during the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway held at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, Aquatic Center in Castaic on Wednesday, August 12, 20. Dan Watson/The Signal

June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 3, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office has once again partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a food distribution event at Castaic Lake next week.

The free, drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes filled with shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce, totaling around 50 pounds of food, which is enough to feed a family of four for about a week.

“As our Santa Clarita Valley community returns to normalcy, Los Angeles County remains ready to equip residents with the resources they need,” Barger said. “I encourage anyone in need to attend our grocery giveaway so we can ensure every local family is fed.”

Wednesday’s event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.

No Comments for : June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing

    City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing

    52 mins ago
  • Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases

    Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases

    1 hour ago
  • Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards

    Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards

    2 hours ago
  • NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability

    NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability

    3 hours ago
  • June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

    June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

    4 hours ago
  • Local Teen Set to Premiere Third Feature Film

    Local Teen Set to Premiere Third Feature Film

    4 hours ago
  • Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV

    Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV

    4 hours ago
  • Planning Commission Denies Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Project, Supports Central Park Expansion

    Planning Commission Denies Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Project, Supports Central Park Expansion

    4 hours ago
  • State Senate Approves Wilk’s ‘LifeLine Foster Youth’ Bill

    State Senate Approves Wilk’s ‘LifeLine Foster Youth’ Bill

    4 hours ago
  • Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum

    Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum

    5 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.