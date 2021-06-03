Sari Hernandez stacks boxes of fruit to be loaded into some of the hundreds of cars lined up during the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway held at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, Aquatic Center in Castaic on Wednesday, August 12, 20. Dan Watson/The Signal

June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 3, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office has once again partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a food distribution event at Castaic Lake next week.

The free, drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes filled with shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce, totaling around 50 pounds of food, which is enough to feed a family of four for about a week.

“As our Santa Clarita Valley community returns to normalcy, Los Angeles County remains ready to equip residents with the resources they need,” Barger said. “I encourage anyone in need to attend our grocery giveaway so we can ensure every local family is fed.”

Wednesday’s event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.

