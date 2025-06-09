June 9-July 26: Level Up at Your Library Summer Reading Program

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites readers of all ages to “Level Up at Your Library” during this year’s Summer Reading Program from June 9 through July 26. With a playful theme inspired by games and classic fun, this summer promises a full lineup of engaging programs, outdoor activities and exciting rewards for participants.

Each branch will offer creative, game-themed experiences that blend learning and fun. Whether you’re solving puzzles, building characters or teaming up for friendly competition, this summer is all about turning reading into an adventure.

Children can join the action through hands-on events such as a Legend of Zelda party, life-size games, Mario Kart racing and even mini golf. Teens will explore the imaginative world of Dungeons & Dragons with programs that teach the basics and help them create their own characters. Adults can also participate in the fun with trivia nights, Lotería and other game-inspired programs that offer something new to learn or discover.

Families can enjoy the return of Check It OUT-Side, happening every Tuesday at local parks during the Summer Reading Program. These weekly events feature storytime and family-friendly outdoor activities, offering a great way to enjoy the Library beyond its walls.

Participants are encouraged to join the Summer Reading Challenge by logging their reading days at SantaClaritaReads.com. Every day reading—whether it’s a few pages or several chapters—counts toward earning books and prizes all summer long.

Lunch at the Library will also return to the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branches, offering free, healthy lunches for youth 18-and-under. Lunch is available Monday through Friday from 12-1 p.m., starting June 9 and continuing through July 25, thanks to School Day Café and the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

The summer will wrap up with the Summer Reading Finale on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch. Stop by to celebrate your summer of reading with crafts, games and one last chance to level up. For a full schedule of events and program details, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

