June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar Meetings, Minutes and Motions: Preparing Corporate Documents on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m.

This free webinar will teach business owners of corporations and LLCs how to prepare basic corporate documents, such as statements of information; sending notices and holding director and shareholder meetings, preparing motions and minutes, voting requirements; and other corporate formalities required by the company’s bylaws, operating agreement or by law.

To register for this webinar visit COC SBDC Webinar.

