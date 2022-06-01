June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons.

A light lunch will be provided, courtesy of COC. The guest speakers will be COC’s, Patty Robinson, Faculty Director, Civic & Community Engagement Initiatives, Cynthia Nelson, Internship Coordinator at COC, and Gabby Vera, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator from the city of Santa Clarita’s. Attendees will also hear about a case study that shows clearly how things can be when the community, city, and college all work together.

Attendees will also have the time to share and network with each other about upcoming events and needs.

Those looking to attend must RSVP by Monday, June 6 by emailing scvnonprofitleadersnetwork@gmail.com

The in-person meeting will start at noon.

