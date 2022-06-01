June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons.
A light lunch will be provided, courtesy of COC. The guest speakers will be COC’s, Patty Robinson, Faculty Director, Civic & Community Engagement Initiatives, Cynthia Nelson, Internship Coordinator at COC, and Gabby Vera, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator from the city of Santa Clarita’s. Attendees will also hear about a case study that shows clearly how things can be when the community, city, and college all work together.
Attendees will also have the time to share and network with each other about upcoming events and needs.
Those looking to attend must RSVP by Monday, June 6 by emailing scvnonprofitleadersnetwork@gmail.com
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.
Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns Sept. 24, 2022 to the Hyatt Valencia. Now in its 19th year, the event’s theme is “Masquerade Gala.”
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.
This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.