June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting

SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.

As part of this, SCV Water will hold virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance on Wednesday, Jun 9 at 6 p.m.

The public will have an opportunity to provide comments during the hearings, which comes after the 30-day public review and comment period that ended on Apr 12. The draft plan and ordinance are available online at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

Virtual Public Hearing Details:

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Platform Information:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1605774067

Call in to Participate: 833 568 8864

Meeting ID: 160 577 4067

The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws.

This plan will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur such because of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. Important components of the plan focus on water conservation and water shortage planning.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to develop the Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The Agency held a public workshop in January that is available to view, along with the presentation and factsheet, at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...