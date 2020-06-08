June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the 1st Floor in the Mural Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the June 9 tourism meeting agenda include a bike share update, summer trolley operations and the IPW Travel Trade Show.

To view the full agenda online, click here.

Live Public Remote Access

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commissionwrittencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santaclarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 958 6673 2061 and Password: 459656

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/95866732061

Or Telephone:

US: +1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator.