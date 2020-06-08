[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 8
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
| Monday, Jun 8, 2020
june 9 tourism - Old Town Newhall Express trolley

The city of Santa Clarita’s Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the 1st Floor in the Mural Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the June 9 tourism meeting agenda include a bike share update, summer trolley operations and the IPW Travel Trade Show.

To view the full agenda online, click here.

Live Public Remote Access
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commissionwrittencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santaclarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 958 6673 2061 and Password: 459656

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/95866732061
Or Telephone:
US: +1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator.
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library

Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 - Saturday, July 25.
FULL STORY...

June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Friday, Jun 5, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
FULL STORY...

Update: City Rescinds Curfew

Update: City Rescinds Curfew
Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
FULL STORY...

City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)

City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
FULL STORY...
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the "Equestrian Fire," near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
If Leonardo Martinez were to trace his journey from graduating from Saugus High School to his College of the Canyons graduation on June 5, the line would be anything but linear.
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 - Saturday, July 25.
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
