June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park
| Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

SCV for Change is scheduled to host a Juneteenth event Saturday evening at Central Park featuring live music, a chalk art walk, tie-dye station and raffle.

Event organizers recommend bringing “water, food, blankets, coolers of ice, and whatever else you’d bring to a picnic” for the 100-degree day, according to their website.

SCV for Change had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Juneteenth marks the date 156 years ago when Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas, and told the last enslaved Black people that they were free.

Megan Duncan, 22, of Saugus, and Lauryn Valley, 24, of Canyon Country, organized a Juneteenth picnic last year at Bridgeport Park.

California observes Juneteenth, though the state has not made it an official holiday.

This week, Illinois and Louisiana made Juneteenth official state holidays, as the U.S. Senate passed legislation Wednesday to make Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a federal holiday.

Hawaii, Montana and South Dakota do not observe Juneteenth, while only eight states mark Juneteenth as an official holiday, meaning state employees get the day off.

More information about Saturday’s event is available at scvforchange.com/juneteenth-2021/.
