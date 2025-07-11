Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV

The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.

The Santa Clarita Chapter of Junior Cotillion is currently enrolling youth to participate in the program.

“The National League of Junior Cotillions program teaches young people lifelong skills in etiquette, manners and character development, all through fun, interactive lessons. Our mission is to empower students with the confidence and social grace they need to succeed in school, future careers and beyond,” said Wanberg.

The National League of Junior Cotillions program, which features character education, etiquette and social dance training for fifth-through eighth-grade students, includes five classes and one Ball over a six-month period.

The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions program is to give students instruction in ballroom dance and practice in the social courtesies needed for better relationships with their family and friends. Students actively learn life skills through a creative method employing role-playing, skits and games.

The social behavior component ranges from rules of conversation to formal and informal table manners. In addition to the usual courtesies connected with dancing, etiquette instruction is also provided with regards to the following: acknowledgment of gifts, behavior at cultural and civic events, correspondence, interaction in groups, introductions, paying and receiving compliments, receiving lines, sportsmanship and sports etiquette, instructional dinners, telephone courtesy and many other areas of social conduct.

The National League of Junior Cotillions’ setting will encourage children to be comfortable together, to make new friends and to enjoy themselves. Communication skills learned by young ladies and gentlemen in a peer group setting provide graduating students with increased confidence and poise in social situations.

Wanberg is the founder and director of the Santa Clarita Chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions, launching in 2025. A proud alumna of junior cotillion in Valencia, Brooke is honored to bring this nationally respected program back to her hometown.

She holds a Master’s degree from the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education and has over 15 years of experience as a teacher, professional trainer and public speaker. With a strong foundation in education, the performing arts and community service, Wanberg is passionate about helping young people develop the confidence, character and social skills they need to succeed in every area of life.

As a mother of four, Wanberg understands the importance of raising well-rounded, respectful, and poised children. She brings both her professional expertise and a parent’s perspective to the program and looks forward to partnering with families across the Santa Clarita Valley to positively impact the next generation.

The National League of Junior Cotillions is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., where the program was established in 1979. There are now over 400 chapters in 27 states across the country, involving thousands of students.

“We are delighted to see this training return to Santa Clarita. It has had a great impact on the self-esteem and social development of young people across the country,” said National League of Junior Cotillions President Charles Anthony Winters.

If you would like to know more about the program, or to enroll your student, please email Brooke Wanberg at brooke.wanberg@nljc.com.

For more information email National League of Junior Cotillions National Headquarters at corporate@nljc.com, or visit www.nljc.com.

