header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 29
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
| Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
airplane-jetliner-md-9-alaska-airlines-pd

The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.

The agencies are seeking public information on consolidation, anticompetitive conduct and a wide range of issues affecting the availability and affordability of air travel options. The topics covered in the agencies’ joint Request for Information (RFI) include previous airline mergers, exclusionary conduct, airport access, aircraft manufacturing, airline ticket sales, pricing and rewards practices and the experiences of aviation workers.

“Competition in air travel is a vehicle for better quality, better fares and better choices for Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “With this inquiry, we hope to learn more from the businesses and travelers at the center of this essential industry. Their feedback will ensure the Justice Department can continue to build on its historic efforts to protect competition in air travel.”

“Americans count on air travel to visit loved ones, explore their country and get business done,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Good service and fair prices depend on ensuring that there is real competition, which is especially challenging for the many American communities that have lost service amid airline consolidation. Our goal with this inquiry is to identify and remove barriers to competition so that more Americans can access the opportunities that come with good, affordable air service.”

The agencies jointly issued the RFI requesting public comments explaining how the air travel industry has been impacted by consolidation and anticompetitive practices and identifying ways to address any harms to competition. Key topics in the RFI include:

General state of competition in the aviation sector and its effects on passengers, workers and jobs, regions and local communities and economic growth.

Airline consolidation and the effects of previous mergers, common ownership, joint ventures, international alliances, structural advantages, exclusionary conduct and other anticompetitive practices.

Airport access and its impact on airlines and their ability to enter and fairly compete in different areas of the country and the world.

Aircraft manufacturing and the impact of consolidation and anticompetitive practices on new aircraft manufacture and sale, aircraft leases or secondary markets for used aircraft.

Air transportation sales channels, pricing and airline rewards programs and the impact on the availability, access and affordability of air travel.

Labor market issues and the effects of consolidation and anticompetitive practices in other parts of the aviation industry on pilots, in-flight crews, ground crews, airport services, union contracts and/or travel agents or other vendors of travel services.

The public will have 60 days to submit comments at Regulations.gov, no later than Dec. 23. Once submitted, comments will be posted to Regulations.gov.

All market participants are invited to provide comments in response to this RFI, including passengers, consumer advocates, pilots, in-flight and ground crews, airport authorities, employers, airlines, private and charter aircraft operators, travel agents, trade groups, industry analysts, purchasers of corporate travel services and other entities that provide or rely upon air travel services.

The Antitrust Division has previously taken action to protect competition in the passenger air travel industry, including its successful lawsuits to block the proposed merger of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines and to unwind the anticompetitive Northeast Alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines.

DOT has taken historic action to improve airline passenger rights and oversight of the airline industry. Most recently, prior to the close of the Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines merger, DOT secured binding, enforceable public-interest protections aimed at preventing harms to the traveling public, rural communities and smaller airline competitors.

DOT has issued new rules requiring airlines to provide automatic cash refunds when owed and protecting against costly surprise airline junk fees. DOT has also secured enforceable guarantees from airlines to provide food, lodging and other support when they strand passengers.

Finally, since 2021, DOT has gotten nearly $4 billion in refunds and reimbursements owed to passengers and issued nearly $225 million in penalties against airlines for consumer protection and civil rights violations.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-29-2024 Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
10-29-2024 Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
10-29-2024 Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
10-29-2024 Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
10-28-2024 Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
A special in-person Community Advisory Committee Town Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Castaic Middle School, with elected officials to discuss the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
SCVNews.com