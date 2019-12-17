[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Juvenile Detained on Suspicion of Brandishing Imitation Firearm in Saugus
| Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
COBRA Team
COBRA team detectives. Courtesy photo from SCV Sheriff's Station.

 

Reports of a person having fired three to five shots in an alley behind a grocery store in Saugus Friday prompted a swift response by deputies and ended with one juvenile being detained.

The juvenile, whose name cannot be released by law enforcement, was detained on suspicion of brandishing an imitation firearm and with assault.

“The juvenile had a B.B. gun,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s COBRA, or Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault, team responded to the Albertsons store on Bouquet Canyon Road at Haskell Canyon Road.

By 8:30 p.m., one suspect described only as a male juvenile was detained in connection with the incident, Detective Dan Finn of the COBRA unit said Monday.

“They responded to a call of shots fired,” MIller said.

Deputies in at least a half-dozen sheriff’s vehicles scoured the Albertsons parking lot, making at least two or three trips to the alley behind the store where the shots were allegedly fired.

When deputies first arrived at the store they found no suspects and no victim, Miller said.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
FULL STORY...
‘Operation Safe Shop’ Nets 8 Arrests
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
‘Operation Safe Shop’ Nets 8 Arrests
Acting on the success of similar crackdowns this past year, local sheriff’s deputies targeted the safety of Santa Clarita Valley stores when they put Operation Safe Shop into action Friday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
Vying for its first league win of the season, the Santa Clarita Christian School boys soccer team faced off against Heritage League rivals Trinity Classical Academy at Central Park on Monday.
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards.
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
Education Department Launches 2019 California School Dashboard
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
Education Department Launches 2019 California School Dashboard
Typical SCV Home Sells for $625K in November; Condos at $415K
The residential real estate market in the Santa Clarita during November went against seasonal trends as condominium sales rose 4.5 percent and the supply of properties listed for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Typical SCV Home Sells for $625K in November; Condos at $415K
Straightening Reins Holds Grand Opening for New Facility
Goats, donkeys and horses are not generally associated with the holiday season, but at the new Straightening Reins location and during the nonprofit’s inaugural “Holiday at the Ranch,” they are.
Straightening Reins Holds Grand Opening for New Facility
TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian
After The Master's University's defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday's first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team's 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.
TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian
March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball
California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
Castaic School Board Considers Purchase of Lockdown Kits for Classrooms
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
Castaic School Board Considers Purchase of Lockdown Kits for Classrooms
Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President
The Castaic Union School District board of trustees has selected Fred Malcomb as its president for the 2020 school year.
Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
Bella Vida – It’s Lunchtime at the SCV Senior Center
Imagine preparing lunch for your family every day, if your family consisted of hundreds; the Bella Vida senior center does just that, serving lunch to hundreds of seniors every weekday.
Bella Vida – It’s Lunchtime at the SCV Senior Center
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2019 business award recipients, who will be honored at the 97th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, January 24.
SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees
