Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close

Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19,” said Chelsi Schriver, spokeswoman for Kaiser. “The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are doing everything we can to keep our members, staff and communities as safe as possible.”

The temporary consolidation will allow Kaiser to prepare to support the potential surge in the number of people with COVID-19 who need hospitalization, meet the critical need to conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, guard against potential staffing shortages, and limit exposure to the virus for members and employees, Schriver added.

Both the Canyon Country office, located at 26415 Carl Boyer Drive, and Santa Clarita Executive Plaza, located at 27201 Tourney Road, are temporarily closed.

As the services offered at both closed offices are being consolidated to fewer locations, some patient appointments will be postponed while others will be converted to virtual visits to reduce demand for in-person visits to the medical offices, Schriver said.

“All members who have an appointment at these offices are being notified and rescheduled,” she added.

Patients can use the Kaiser mobile app, visit kp.org to schedule a phone or video visit, or call 1-833-574-2273.

For more information, visit bit.ly/39fMDaU.