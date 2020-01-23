Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members

Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Target Clinic a quick care clinic where Target guests and other members of the community can receive basic primary and preventive care from licensed Kaiser Permanente providers. The clinic is open every day and accepts most health care plans.

“We are proud to open this clinic which offers more than 85 primary care services to members and non-members of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Chris Raigosa, MD, physician-in-charge of Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices. “We have been providing care to the Santa Clarita community for 30 years and are excited to expand our service offerings here in Canyon Country.”

Kaiser Permanente has opened several Target Clinics over the past few years across Southern California, including locations in Northridge, Burbank, and Eagle Rock. The clinics are conveniently open seven days a week (including evening hours) and staffed by Kaiser Permanente nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses.

Cindy Uypitching, MD, assistant physician-in-charge, Kaiser Permanente Canyon Country Medical Offices added, “We understand that in order to keep our members and communities healthy, we need to customize the care experience and allow them to receive care ‘how and when’ they want it –whether it is by telephone, video, in-person, or at a Target Clinic – which brings added convenience for busy families.”

The Canyon Country Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m., and closed on all major holidays.

For more information, visit kptargetclinic.org.