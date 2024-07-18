header image

July 18
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
| Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Panorama City Medical Center

Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including Panorama City Medical Center which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, are among the best in the nation and state for delivering safe, high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis.

Nationally, 37 out of 39 eligible Kaiser Foundation Hospitals – including 14 in Southern California that include Panorama City Medical Center – were rated “high performing” — among the top 10% to 20% in the nation — for at least one or more of 35 specialties, conditions and procedures.

“These results confirm our commitment to providing safe, compassionate and high-quality care to our patients,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “This couldn’t have happened without the dedication of our physicians and staff, who work hard every day to ensure best-in-class outcomes.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Only 11% of evaluated hospitals earned a “Best Hospitals” ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resources for patients navigating their health care decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A ‘Best Hospital’ recognition empowers patients to seek out medical care from the best of the best to treat their illness or condition.

Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director for the Southern California and Hawaii Permanente Medical Groups, noted one reason for this prestigious accolade is due to Kaiser Permanente physicians going the extra mile to provide patients with high-quality, technologically advanced care that is second-to-none.

“What an honor to once again see the high-quality care and incredible dedication of our physicians and care teams recognized,” he said. “We will continue to do everything we can to ensure our members know that when they receive care from us, they can rest assured that they will receive the excellent care they expect and deserve.”

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.

For more information about U.S. News’ rankings, visit Best Hospitals.
