Kaiser Permanente Awards $10,000 Grant to Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Kaiser Permanente recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley with a check presentation at the organization’s Newhall clubhouse, highlighting a continued investment in youth education and enrichment in the SCV.

The grant will support Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley across the Boys & Girls Club’s 13 locations, including in Canyon Country, Newhall, Castaic and Val Verde.

Funding will help staff two Education Coordinators, one Education Assistant and a Tech Coordinator.

The money will also help expand access to educational supplies and increase the number of youths served throughout the organization.

In addition to the financial contribution, Kaiser Permanente also donated a pool table to enhance the recreational space for youth at the Boys & Girls Club’s Newhall location.

Guided by its commitment to total health, body, mind and spirit, Kaiser Permanente is committed to working with community partners to address the factors that shape health and community well‑being.

The healthcare organization that serves tens-of-thousands of members in the Santa Clarita Valley is also dedicated to strengthening the places where people live, work, learn and play.

Since 1945, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to improving the health of its members and the communities it serves, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and its mission to help young people learn, grow and thrive,” said Kaiser Permanente officials.

Photo above: Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, pictured with Caila Graham; Rayna Arevalos-Paredes; Isabella Nelson; Matthew Morales; and Amy Wiese, Community Health Manager, Kaiser Permanente.

Like this: Like Loading...