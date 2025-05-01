Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant from Kaiser Permanente that will be used towards enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this generous grant and the continued partnership that makes Project Learn possible,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “With Kaiser Permanente’s support, we’re able to provide targeted tutoring, homework assistance and engaging academic activities that help young people in our community thrive.”

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City leadership recently presented the check to the SCV Boys & Girls Club in support of the Project Learn program.

Project Learn is enhancing academic performance for 1,000 youth in the Santa Clarita Valley. The program has shown success with participants achieving gains and improvements in overall GPA, math, spelling and reading.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we understand that social, economic, environmental, equity, inclusion and justice in our communities have a profound impact on the health of those who live, work and play in them,” said Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley Service Area. “That’s why we’re leveraging our assets and collaborating with amazing community partners like the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to help communities thrive.”

