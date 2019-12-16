Kaiser Permanente Celebrates 30 Years of Giving in the SCV

Kaiser Permanente celebrated 30 years of community partnerships and providing health care to the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We have watched the community grow, and we have grown with it – starting with one small medical office on Soledad Canyon Road in July 1989 and expanding now to five medical offices between Valencia and Canyon Country,” said Chris Raigosa, physician-in-charge, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1. “Our goal is to provide as many services as possible locally for our 73,000 members in the area.”

Kathy Kigerl, chief administrative officer, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Service Area said, “As the nation’s largest nonprofit care delivery system, we pride ourselves on not only being a health care player, but a health care partner in this community. We recognize that meeting our mission to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve is the essence of what we do, and Kaiser Permanente cannot do this alone.”

Organizations that have partnered with Kaiser Permanente over the last 30 years were recognized during the event, including:

* Alzheimer’s Association

* American Cancer Society

* American Diabetes Association

* Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley

* Bridge to Home

* Carousel Ranch

* Castaic Union School District

* Child & Family Center

* Circle of Hope

* City of Santa Clarita

* College of the Canyons

* County of Los Angeles Department of Health Services

* County of Los Angeles Department of Mental Health

* County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health

* Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

* Homes 4 Families

* Los Angeles Residential Community Ranch

* Mental Health America of Los Angeles

* Michael Hoefflin Foundation

* Newhall School District

* Northeast Valley Health Corporation

* Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

* Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

* Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation

* Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry

* Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center

* Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project

* Saugus Union School District

* Single Mother’s Outreach

* Special Olympics Southern California

* Sulphur Springs Union School District

* Valley Care Community Consortium

* William S. Hart Union High School District

In addition to funding, Kaiser Permanente supports community partners by placing Kaiser Permanente leaders on boards of local nonprofits. Kaiser Permanente also sponsors programs that promote a healthy lifestyle, including the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and the City of Santa Clarita’s Bike-to-Work Day.

Amy Wiese, community health manager, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Service Area said, “We are proud to support and empower a variety of organizations to deliver on their mission of improving the health of our community.”

In 2019, eight Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations have been awarded more than $62,000 in community benefit funding due to their dedication to improving health and wellness locally. Over the last 30 years, Kaiser Permanente has contributed more than $5,000,000 to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The eight community agencies and programs receiving funding this year are Bridge to Home, College of the Canyons Foundation, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Single Mothers Outreach, Carousel Ranch, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, and Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

For more information on Kaiser Permanente Community Benefit programs, visit community.kp.org.

