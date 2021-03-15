Stephen De Vita, MD, was named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area on March 15, 2021. | Photo: Kaiser-Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV

Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.

In his new role, De Vita will lead one of the largest local physician groups, with almost 500 physicians serving nearly a quarter-million members.

“Through our integrated health system, the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center continues to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to advance the health outcomes of our members, patients, and the communities we serve,” De Vita notes. “The social mission of Kaiser Permanente – to ensure health and wellness is accessible for everyone – inspires and motivates me daily.”

“I am humbled to provide leadership and support to this incredible team of physicians and employees,” he added. “Together, we are strongly focused on upholding our service area’s reputation as a best place to work and receive care.”

De Vita assumes the position of Area Medical Director from James Lau, MD, who served as area medical director from 2015 to 2020 before retiring from Kaiser Permanente.

Since joining the Southern California Permanente Medical Group at the Panorama City Medical Center in 2000, De Vita – who is board-certified in Family Medicine – has dedicated his practice to caring for patients of all ages, beginning at the Panorama City Medical Center.

Soon thereafter, De Vita transferred to the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices as a family physician where he delivered care to individuals and families for the last 19 years with an emphasis on health for the mind, body, and spirit.

De Vita received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, and medical degree from the University of Vermont, Larner College of Medicine. He completed his Family Medicine residency at the Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Medical Center in Arizona before joining Kaiser Permanente.

De Vita grew up in the San Fernando Valley. He, his wife, and his children are long-time residents of the Santa Clarita Valley where they enjoy an active lifestyle spending time outdoors. They can often be found playing soccer and other sports or camping along California’s beaches and mountains.

For more information about Kaiser Permanente, visit http://about.kaiserpermanente.org.

