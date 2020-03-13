Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic

Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.

KP reports its SCV pharmacies are open and there are no shortages of medicine.

More from the not-for-profit healthcare organization follows:

How to get care

While it’s still safe to come in for your appointments, we understand that some members would prefer to stay home if possible. To get care — online or by phone — consider a video or phone visit. Members who have flu-like symptoms and are 18 or older can also complete an e-visit to get online care and advice, be screened for coronavirus, and get treatment for symptoms if necessary. If you prefer to be seen in-person, log into the Kaiser Permanente app or kp.org to schedule your appointments. If you’re a new member, start by choosing your doctor at kp.org/newmember.

If you’re healthy, you don’t need a mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t currently recommend the use of masks for most people. Only people who are sick with COVID-19 and the people who are caring for them should wear face masks. We’ll provide masks to members and patients who have symptoms when they come to our facilities.

If you think you have symptoms, call first

It’s important to call us first if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms or you believe you’ve been exposed. You can find your local phone number for appointments and 24/7 advice at kp.org/getcare.

We’ll make sure you get the care you need

Member of Kaiser Permanente won’t have to pay for costs related to COVID-19 screening or testing. Costs and payment won’t get in the way of testing members who may have been affected.

We’re working with local agencies to make tests available

We’re prepared to have our patients tested for COVID-19 if necessary. We don’t currently recommend testing people who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, difficulty breathing). But for those who are, we’ll make appropriate arrangements for testing.

Advice on staying healthy

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Wash your hands with soap and water regularly.

* Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also effective.

* Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Stay home when you are sick (and keep sick children home from school).

* Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. If you use a tissue, wash your hands afterwards.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

A note on farmers markets

We’re a proud sponsor of farmers markets across our regions. As we focus on addressing member and community needs related to COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel farmers markets located on-site with our medical care facilities through the end of March.

Canceling these markets will help ensure our care facilities remain accessible to members and patients in need of medical care during this critical time. Farmers markets located onsite with our administrative facilities will continue without interruption. We’re monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and will communicate any updates to this decision.

Building on what we know

Across all of Kaiser Permanente, our caregivers have treated as many COVID-19 patients as any other health system in the nation.

We’re actively applying the knowledge we’ve gained over the past several weeks and coupling that with our extensive experience in caring for people with infectious diseases to address the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on what we’ve experienced, we know much more now than we did in mid-January when most of us first learned of this new version of the coronavirus.

We’re encouraged by the latest data, which demonstrate that approximately 80% of individuals with COVID-19 will show no or very mild signs of illness. The vast majority of people who get the virus won’t need to visit their doctor.

The disease appears to be potentially more severe in the elderly, the frail, and people with underlying health conditions.

We know now the virus is spread through direct contact with droplets from someone with the virus — like through a cough or a sneeze.

We’re also working in close partnership with the CDC and federal, state, and local agencies about the latest recommendations and guidance. Rest assured that your health is our top priority.

For more information, visit kp.org.