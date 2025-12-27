header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home
| Friday, Dec 26, 2025
Bridge to Home Check Presentation 2025 (1)

Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $12,000 Community Health Grant to Bridge to Home to help address homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The grant will assist 10 local families in moving from shelters into permanent housing and provide connections to essential health and social services.

“Serving on the Bridge to Home Board of Directors and working closely with our community, I see every day how critical stable housing and access to health care are for families,” said Laura Gallardo, chief operating officer at Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This grant reflects our shared commitment to helping families move from crisis to stability and demonstrates what’s possible when health care and social services come together,” said Gallardo.

Bridge to Home provides shelter, support services and affordable housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Kaiser Permanente has supported this organization for many years through grants, donations, volunteer efforts and events, underscoring its commitment to building healthier communities and helping families achieve stability and hope.

For more information about Bridge to Home visit https://btohome.org.

For more information visit Kaiser Permanente Community Health Grants.

https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/expertise-and-impact/healthy-communities/communities-we-serve/washington-community/grants-and-sponsorships
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home

Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home
Friday, Dec 26, 2025
Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $12,000 Community Health Grant to Bridge to Home to help address homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party

Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
Thursday, Dec 25, 2025
Fostering Youth Independence’s recent Charlie Brown Holiday party was attended by dozens of local foster youth and their volunteer Allies.
FULL STORY...

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
From surprise Santa arrivals to stacks of gifts waiting for young hands, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley delivered holiday cheer on a large scale this season, reaching hundreds of children and teens throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including Clubhouses in Canyon Country, Newhall, Val Verde and Castaic.
FULL STORY...

Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match

Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is requesting donations, including memberships and gibbon adoption sponsorships to reach a matching goal of $15,000.
FULL STORY...

March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs

March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community and giving back. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 24, take $10 OFF race registration with promo code WINTER10 at checkout.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Sand Canyon Road.
Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Property Management Professionals will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at 25124 Springfield Court #220, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
CHP Highlights Public Safety Laws Taking Effect 2026
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new public safety laws passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that, unless otherwise stated, take effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
CHP Highlights Public Safety Laws Taking Effect 2026
Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home
Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $12,000 Community Health Grant to Bridge to Home to help address homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer teams have been on holiday schedule this past week, with some teams taking time off and others playing non-league matches. Consequently, league standings haven’t changed much.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches
Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
College of the Canyons women's basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued the following traffic alerts: Due to heavy rains, the westbound right lane is closed on Soledad Canyon Road between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
Fostering Youth Independence’s recent Charlie Brown Holiday party was attended by dozens of local foster youth and their volunteer Allies.
Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday
The National Weather Service as issued the following alerts for the Santa Clarita Valley. Flood Watch until Dec. 26, 4 p.m. PST, High Wind Warning until Dec. 25, 3 p.m. PST.
NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert, Follow Evacuation Orders
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.
Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert, Follow Evacuation Orders
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding
The California State Transportation Agency today announced a new joint effort by two of its departments, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol, to curb excessive speeding and prevent deadly crashes.
Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to heat up the holiday season at the Holiday Spice Salsa Edition on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Brayden Miner scored 31 points and Rylan Starr had 24 as The Master's University men's basketball team crushed Bethesda University 145-59 The MacArthur Center.
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
From surprise Santa arrivals to stacks of gifts waiting for young hands, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley delivered holiday cheer on a large scale this season, reaching hundreds of children and teens throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including Clubhouses in Canyon Country, Newhall, Val Verde and Castaic.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, embraced a cherished maritime tradition in a uniquely festive way, celebrating a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade float with a ceremonial break of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila.
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
The Golden Globes have ushered in awards season with the announcement of the 2026 nominees across 28 categories. Among this year’s contenders is Pixar’s "Elio," which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather" warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-Risk missing person Drew Barrick Russell.
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
SCVNews.com