Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home

Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $12,000 Community Health Grant to Bridge to Home to help address homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The grant will assist 10 local families in moving from shelters into permanent housing and provide connections to essential health and social services.

“Serving on the Bridge to Home Board of Directors and working closely with our community, I see every day how critical stable housing and access to health care are for families,” said Laura Gallardo, chief operating officer at Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This grant reflects our shared commitment to helping families move from crisis to stability and demonstrates what’s possible when health care and social services come together,” said Gallardo.

Bridge to Home provides shelter, support services and affordable housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Kaiser Permanente has supported this organization for many years through grants, donations, volunteer efforts and events, underscoring its commitment to building healthier communities and helping families achieve stability and hope.

For more information about Bridge to Home visit https://btohome.org.

For more information visit Kaiser Permanente Community Health Grants.

https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/expertise-and-impact/healthy-communities/communities-we-serve/washington-community/grants-and-sponsorships

