Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD

Kaiser Permanente joined the Saugus Union School District recently to honor its outstanding achievement in health education; all 15 SUSD district schools earned America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star Recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of collaboration through Kaiser Permanente’s Thriving Schools program, a national effort dedicated to improving the health of students, staff and teachers in K-12 schools.

To continue this important work, Kaiser Permanente awarded a $10,000 Community Health Benefit Grant for the sixth year to help foster social and emotional learning across the Saugus Union School District.

Kaiser Permanente congratulated the Saugus Union School District for leading the way in creating healthy, thriving school communities.

In the photo above, Saugus Union School District Board members and Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins (back row center) receive a $10,000 grant presented by Kaiser Permanente Community Health Manager Amy Wiese (third from right).

