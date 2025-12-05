Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD

|
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
Kaiser Permanente joined the Saugus Union School District recently to honor its outstanding achievement in health education; all 15 SUSD district schools earned America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star Recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women's team earning recognition.
College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.
College of the Canyons women's volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.
College of the Canyons women's soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.
1962
- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story
]
Nearly 1000 kids are looking for their Christmas toys through Northeast Valley Health Center's Holiday Toy Drive.
As we wrap up this incredible year with JCI Santa Clarita, my heart is truly overflowing with gratitude. This chapter has shown up in such wonderful ways, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve created together.
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces the release of revised proposed regulations that would allow autonomous vehicle companies to apply for permits to test and deploy heavy-duty technology on California roads and new requirements for light-duty autonomous vehicles.
1887
- Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story
]
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
