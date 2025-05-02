Kakumu Announces Departure from Swim & Dive Program

College of the Canyons swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu has announced his departure from the program following a run of 12 seasons on the deck for the Cougars.

Kakumu, who also serves as an adjunct professor in the college’s kinesiology and physical education department, announced his decision earlier this week following the Cougars’ season-ending appearance at the Western State Conference Championships.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the student-athletes, assistant coaches and the entire College of the Canyons support staff for the past 13 years of incredible success and unforgettable memories,” said Kakumu. “I’m incredibly thankful for the time I spent at COC, working alongside such amazing student-athletes and staff.”

Kakumu first joined the COC swim and dive staff in 2012 as an assistant under former head coach Jeff Conwell. He was later named interim head coach prior to the 2013 season and became the permanent head coach heading into 2016.

During his time at the helm, Kakumu implemented a modernized approach to training and competition that helped the program achieve success in the pool.

Over the last 12 seasons COC swim and dive has set 43 new school records and claimed 12 individual Western State Conference championships and 14 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) state qualifiers. Additionally, the program has produced four medley conference championships and five 3C2A state finalists.

COC has also produced six All-American relay teams, six All-American individuals, one WSC Men’s Swimmer of the Year and one 3C2A Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, under Kakumu.

“We definitely made our mark in the water and on the record books,” said Kakumu. “I hope the program continues to grow and excel.”

“I’m excited for the new prospects in swim that lay on the horizon,” he added.

During his career Kakumu has coached and provided leadership for every major swimming organization in the Santa Clarita Valley. Before taking his position with Canyons, Kakumu served as pool manager with the City of Santa Clarita. He is also currently the Canyons Aquatics Club Senior Coach.

“We thank Coach Kakumu for his service to both College of the Canyons athletics and the Kinesiology and Physical Education department,” said Chad Peters, Dean of Kinesiology, Health and Wellness, Fitness and Athletics. “His tenure with the swim and dive program was a memorable one filled with several notable accomplishments.

“The search for a new swim and dive coach will begin immediately,” added Peters, “as we prepare our student-athletes to compete during the upcoming 2026 swim & dive season.”

