Today in
S.C.V. History
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Kakumu Announces Departure from Swim & Dive Program
Friday, May 2, 2025

College of the Canyons swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu has announced his departure from the program following a run of 12 seasons on the deck for the Cougars.

Kakumu, who also serves as an adjunct professor in the college’s kinesiology and physical education department, announced his decision earlier this week following the Cougars’ season-ending appearance at the Western State Conference Championships.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the student-athletes, assistant coaches and the entire College of the Canyons support staff for the past 13 years of incredible success and unforgettable memories,” said Kakumu. “I’m incredibly thankful for the time I spent at COC, working alongside such amazing student-athletes and staff.”

Kakumu first joined the COC swim and dive staff in 2012 as an assistant under former head coach Jeff Conwell. He was later named interim head coach prior to the 2013 season and became the permanent head coach heading into 2016.

During his time at the helm, Kakumu implemented a modernized approach to training and competition that helped the program achieve success in the pool.

Over the last 12 seasons COC swim and dive has set 43 new school records and claimed 12 individual Western State Conference championships and 14 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) state qualifiers. Additionally, the program has produced four medley conference championships and five 3C2A state finalists.

COC has also produced six All-American relay teams, six All-American individuals, one WSC Men’s Swimmer of the Year and one 3C2A Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, under Kakumu.

“We definitely made our mark in the water and on the record books,” said Kakumu. “I hope the program continues to grow and excel.”

“I’m excited for the new prospects in swim that lay on the horizon,” he added.

During his career Kakumu has coached and provided leadership for every major swimming organization in the Santa Clarita Valley. Before taking his position with Canyons, Kakumu served as pool manager with the City of Santa Clarita. He is also currently the Canyons Aquatics Club Senior Coach.

“We thank Coach Kakumu for his service to both College of the Canyons athletics and the Kinesiology and Physical Education department,” said Chad Peters, Dean of Kinesiology, Health and Wellness, Fitness and Athletics. “His tenure with the swim and dive program was a memorable one filled with several notable accomplishments.

“The search for a new swim and dive coach will begin immediately,” added Peters, “as we prepare our student-athletes to compete during the upcoming 2026 swim & dive season.”

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
May 6 and 7: County Board of Supervisors Regular and Budget Meetings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The board will also conduct a public budget meeting on Wednesday, May 7, also at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.
May 6 and 7: County Board of Supervisors Regular and Budget Meetings
May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN
Eclipse Theatre L.A. will present its latest production, "The Show Must Go On!", an original comedy by Nancy Lantis, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Newhall)  Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.
May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN
‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Monday, July 21.
‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN
West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award
Alexander Weatherman, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the President's Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement Award.
West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award
May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its latest production, "Jeeves in Bloom," running May 10-25 at The Olive Branch at the Valencia Town Center.
May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’
Santa Clarita Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Hacking Disney Employee Computer
A Santa Clarita man has agreed to plead guilty to hacking the personal computer of an employee of The Walt Disney Company last year, obtaining login information and using that information to illegally download confidential data from the Burbank-based mass media and entertainment conglomerate via the employee’s Slack online communications account.
Santa Clarita Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Hacking Disney Employee Computer
Ken Striplin | Holding the Line in Uncertain Times
As our city organization nears the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2025/26 budget, we remain focused on fiscal responsibility, long-term stability and protecting residents’ quality of life.
Ken Striplin | Holding the Line in Uncertain Times
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant from Kaiser Permanente that will be used towards enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
he Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the programs launch in November 2024.
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential.
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host "Books & Hikes," a monthly interactive book club, 9-11 a.m., Sunday May 18.
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a public meeting Thursday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets.
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
Mental Health Hook Up will host "Stop the Stigma," a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
