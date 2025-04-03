Lowery Named First Team All-American

For the third year in a row, The Master’s University’s basketball player Kaleb Lowery has been named an NAIA All-American, this time on the First Team.

This is the second time Lowery has been named to the First Team, earning that distinction two season ago. Last year he was named a Second Team All-American.

“It’s not very often a player achieves All-American status three straight years,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “Kaleb has had an illustrious career here at TMU. He really is a special young man. His departure is going to leave a huge void in our program.”

This year the senior had his best year in a Mustangs uniform, averaging 18.8 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.125 steals, all career highs.

Over his career, Lowery amassed 2,325 points (fourth all time in program history), 1,261 rebounds (fifth all time), 474 free throws made (second all time), 156 blocks (fourth all time) and 145 steals (ninth all time).

This season’s All-American nod comes after Lowery was named the GSAC Player of the Year for an unprecedented third time in a row. He joins Tim Soares as the only three-time All-Americans in The Master’s men’s basketball history.

“(It has been) one of the best, most enjoyable basketball experiences I’ve ever had,” Lowery said. “Since freshman year till now, it’s an amazing journey with Coach Starr. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone to coach me beside him. I’ve had some great accomplishments on the court, but ultimately built an everlasting bond with him and everyone else involved, which is something that I will never forget, or ever take for granted. Playing for TMU is something I will always be grateful for and something I will always cherish.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

