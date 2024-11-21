header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
| Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Water drop
Kalli Arte Collective, Sueños Real, 2022. Site-specific installation, Courtesy of the artists.


Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.

California State University, Northridge officials are hoping that the acclaimed Boyle Heights-based Kalli Arte Collective will inspire the university’s art students to find and embrace their unique voices as artists. The collective has been selected as the inaugural artist for the Virginia A. Orndorff Artist-in-Residence program.

“There are many types of artist-in-residence programs,” said Samantha Fields, chair of CSUN’s Department of Art and Design in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication. “There are ones where the artists may come in one or twice and give a lecture and meet with students. And then there are those, like this one, that are much more grassroots, in which the artists are embedded in the program and students have an opportunity to interact with them and truly learn how to embrace their craft and tap into that unique talent that makes them artists.”

“Kalli Arte Collective is a family that has taken a nontraditional route to becoming artists and has strong roots in the community,” Fields said. “Their entire model is one of shared work, shared success and a celebration of their culture and community.”

The 15-week Virginia A. Orndorff Artist-in-Residence program was established to inspire and enhance the opportunities of students, said Chris Orndorff,  “and to honor my wife, Virginia, who has a passion for visual arts and is a 2000 graduate of CSUN.”

Virginia Lescano Orndorff worked more than 15 years in the marketing department of a bank, and several years ago launched a career as a photographic artist.

The Orndorffs also created the annual Virginia A. Orndorff Prize scholarship endowment a few years ago to celebrate the work of student artists. It includes a first-place award of $5,000 to a graduate student; first-place award of $5,000 for an undergraduate student; a second-place award of $2,000 and a third-place award of $1,000, given to a graduate or undergraduate student.

Dan Hosken, dean of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication, said the Orndorffs’ generosity will transform the lives of the students in CSUN’s art department.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Virginia and Chris for initiating this program that will so deeply impact our students,” Hosken said. “I believe that this special opportunity for sustained engagement with wonderful working artists such as the Kalli Arte Collective will inspire our students to envision and forge their own creative paths toward success.”

University officials asked a panel of Los Angeles-based arts professionals to anonymously nominate artists to inaugurate the program. The nominees were asked to submit applications. Fields, CSUN Art Galleries Director Holly Jerger and photography faculty member Lesley Krane made up the committee that then selected the first Orndorff Artist-in-Residence.

“So many of our students are first generation college students and, instead of choosing a major with a guaranteed ‘job’ at the end, they chose to follow their passions and major in art and design,” she added. “While jobs might not be the first thing people think about when art comes to mind, there are actually many opportunities for visual artists in Los Angeles. As such, we were looking for someone who understood where our students are coming from and can speak supportively about their future and model how our students can leverage their talents into meaningful, professional careers.

“A big part of why we selected Kalli Arte, at least for me as one of the committee members, was their commitment to community, their family as a role model of intergenerational art making and collaborative art making,” Fields continued. “While they work primarily in printmaking, Kalli Arte also makes installations, performances, murals and public art. They even work with textiles and sculpture. As chair, to have someone who could speak to as many disciplines as there are in the department is incredible. It was important for us to invite artists who could reach a diverse range of students and serve as many of them as possible.

“And, if you’ve seen their work, you realize that while it often seems to be speaking on behalf of a specific community, it also touches viewers on a very personal level, no matter where they reside,” she added, “something I think will connect with and inspire our students.”

Self-taught artists and couple Adriana Carranza and Alfonso Aceves launched the Kalli Arte Collective more than 20 years ago. It eventually grew to include their four children. Through printmaking, murals, workshop and installations, the group has dedicated itself to a mission of speaking to the community through art. Some in the artistic community have called the couple the next Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, who became international idols not only for giving birth to Mexican Modernism with their paintings and murals, but also for their political passions and their relationship.

“We are beyond excited to start our work at CSUN,” Carranza and Aceves said. “We are honored to be the first recipient of the Orndorff Artist-in-Residence program. Through our 15-week residency, we hope to make true connections with the students, offer our words of advice and inspire them through our process of making art. It’s important for us to be present and accessible to whoever wants to connect with us.”

The Kalli Arte Collective will be artist-in-residence for most of the 2025 spring semester. Faculty in the Department of Art and Design have been asked to include its work and artists in their syllabi for the semester, and a room near the entrance of the CSUN Art Galleries has been dedicated to the artists. The room has windows that will allow passersby to see members of the collective as they work.

“The windows are equipped with blinds, so that the artists can lower them if they don’t want to be disturbed,” Fields said. “We’re hoping that when the blinds are up, the students see this an invitation to have impromptu conversations about art, the creation of art and what it takes to follow your dreams of becoming an artist.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence

Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change

CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years

CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy. 
FULL STORY...

Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series

Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
College of the Canyons will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Speaker Series on Friday, Nov. 22 in an effort to engage, inform and inspire students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow

Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising At-Risk Missing Person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located.
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
Barger Statement on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this afternoon, commenting on Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement that he filed a joint motion with the County of Los Angeles today to pursue additional monitoring and strengthened protections for youth in Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls:
Barger Statement on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
Kick off your holidays with a night to remember with the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy. 
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, "Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection" featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
SCV Water recently marked the completion of its third PFAS treatment facility, which serves its Santa Clara and Honby wells and is located north of Soledad Canyon Road on Furnivall Avenue, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Office of Traffic Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles have joined together as part of Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 18-22 to remind drivers to move over when safe to do so and slow down near traffic incidents and work zones to prevent serious injuries and deaths on California’s roadways.
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Every holiday season the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer assemblies gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer.
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley opened its new resource center, Williams Hope House in Newhall on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.
Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers
The California Highway Patrol has announced a major achievement in its ongoing recruitment efforts as it officially swears in 121 new officers, bringing the department past its goal of hiring over 1,000 officers.
CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers
Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation
The installation of the 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation
Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive
Single Mothers Outreach's Adopt-A-Family was born in hopes of providing hard-working single parents a way to make a warm and wonderful holiday memory with their children. AAF connects a generous individual, corporate community, or groups with deserving families in need. Many local businesses, churches, community groups, neighbors and individuals generously have “adopted” SMO parents and their children, providing them with gifts, ice-skating, parties and more.
Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive
SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Educational Results Partnership, a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released the 2024 Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools, in partnership with local business leaders and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique
Holiday Home Tour will continue the festivities with its Holiday Home Tour Boutique, sponsored by Williams Homes that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Williams Ranch model homes in Hasley Canyon.
Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique
Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour, organzied by the HMNH Foundation Home Tour League will present the Hearts Aglow Holiday Home Tour Gala on Friday, Dec. 6 at The Hyatt Regency in Valencia.
Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’
Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard continue its reign in the fall competition season, securing top honors at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 2A Championship Prelims
Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
SCVNews.com