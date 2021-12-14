Kanika Mapp Named New Assistant Principal at West Ranch High School

By Hart School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District unanimously approved the appointment of Kanika Mapp as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

Mapp has been teaching special education in the Hart District, and specifically at West Ranch, since 2006. In addition to teaching duties, she has been an administrative intern during summer school and during the school year on an interim basis, as well as completing District projects such as helping to organize Harts of Gold and the LINK Mentor program.

“We are pleased to officially welcome Ms. Kanika Map to the administrative team at West Ranch,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Ms. Mapp has been an outstanding Special Education teacher for many years within our District and is recognized as a teacher-leader. Most recently she stepped up to temporarily fill an important administrative role while we conducted the process of selecting a permanent new AP. I am pleased that we can now remove the “interim” role from her title.”

While at West Ranch, Mapp has been instrumental in implementing the co-teaching model that has been expanded district-wide. Additionally, she was a cornerstone of the site’s intervention program specifically in math, and served as the Special Education Department Chair and WASC Leader. Prior to teaching in the Hart District, she taught both special education and math in Decatur, Georgia.

Mapp has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and a Master’s Degree in Education from Georgia State University as well as teaching and administrative credentials.

Her appointment is effective Jan. 4, 2022.

