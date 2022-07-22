Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here

Friday, Jul 22, 2022

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Kathryn BargerHelp and hope are available anytime, anywhere. With the launch of the new nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, anyone can call or text 9-8-8 and get immediately connected to help 24 hours a day.

Callers and texters will speak with trained counselors who will find the least invasive, most relevant, and most effective care plan for their crisis.

I’m grateful that this line provides access to help for anyone who needs it and also opens the door for our communities to have more honest conversations about mental health.

If you have questions about the lifeline, visit 988 Lifeline today.

If you want to amplify 9-8-8 with your network, you can share my PSA on social media, too.

In addition to 9-8-8, to get connected to local mental health services in Los Angeles County, you can still continue to access resources from the Department of Mental Health at their website, by calling (800) 854-7771, or texting “LA” to 741741.

Remember, you’re not alone and there is help waiting for you or a loved one.

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

