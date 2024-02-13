Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships

For every student who has recieved a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generousity of individuals and businesses, as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.

Daniel Chable, a student at the College of the Canyons, has set his sights on a unique path, studying both music and history. His dream is to impart knowledge as a high school or college-level history teacher while simultaneously becoming a role model for fellow musicians with disabilities. Chable’s story is a striking example of how passion and determination can fuel academic pursuits.

The scholarship that has paved the way for Chable’s academic journey at College of the Canyons is named after the late Kathleen Fortine, whose life was marked by remarkable achievements in the world of television and music. Kathleen began her educational journey at Pepperdine University after attending Hart High School. Her determination and talent led her to Cal State Long Beach, setting the stage for a career that would leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Fortine’s ascent in the television industry was nothing short of extraordinary. Starting as a page on the iconic show WKRP in Cincinnati, she worked her way up to become the Music Director for a number of television shows over the years. Her career reached new heights when she assumed the role of Music Director for “The Jimmy Kimmel Show.” Fortine’s stellar contributions were recognized with multiple Emmy nominations, including wins for her work on the Academy Awards and the Emmys television shows.

Tragedy struck when Fortine died, leaving behind a legacy that extended beyond her professional achievements. In a heartwarming gesture, Jimmy Kimmel presented the Fortine family with $25,000 to honor Kathleen’s memory. The family, in turn, used this generous gift to create two endowed scholarships, the Kathleen Fortine Memorial Endowed Scholarship for Music and the Kathleen Fortine Memorial Endowed Scholarship for Television.

Chable had the opportunity to express his gratitude to Fortine’s family, Bruce Fortine and Gloria Mercado-Fortine, during a meeting on Jan. 18, 2023. The scholarship, funded by Fortine’s legacy, has played a pivotal role in Chable’s academic success at the College of the Canyons. It is a poignant reminder of how acts of generosity can impact the lives of aspiring students, empowering them to pursue their dreams.

For those inspired by Chable’s story and Fortine’s legacy, there is an opportunity to contribute to the Kathleen Fortine Memorial Endowed Scholarships. Donations can be made to these scholarships, or individuals can explore the possibility of creating their own scholarships. The impact of such contributions goes beyond financial aid; it shapes the future of aspiring students like Chable. Students can now begin applying to scholarships, applications opened on Feb. 5. For more information on COC student scholarships visit www.canyons.edu/studentservices/financialaid/types/scholarships.php.

To give to an existing scholarship, or create your own scholarship at College of the Canyons contact Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer at (661) 362-3433 or jerry.defelice@canyons.edu.

