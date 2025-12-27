Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review

At this time last year, we had no idea what changes and challenges 2025 would have in store. What I did know, and what this year reaffirmed, is that whatever 2025 brought our way, we’d get through it together. I’m more certain of that truth now than ever. Almost a year after the historic January wildfires, I’m proud of how we all stood united, rolled up our sleeves, and got to work.

In the midst of loss, we gained a renewed sense of purpose, appreciation for one another, and commitment to invest in our communities. The care that residents have shown one another in times of need reminds us that helping each other rejuvenates us and propels us forward. Our community groups, businesses, public safety agencies, government partners, nonprofit organizations, faith-based entities, and residents have all illustrated their invaluable place in our County.

This collaboration has driven tangible results. As I reflect on the year, I’m proud of the many ways we’ve provided critical, timely help when our residents needed it most. Below, you’ll find a snapshot of some of the key initiatives and programs we advanced together. None of this happened overnight, and none of it happened in isolation. I’m proud of all we accomplished, and I’m eager to carry it into 2026.

As we look toward the year ahead, I’m filled with hope. May this hope give us the courage, compassion, and strength to embark on 2026 with a renewed sense of purpose and unity. I wish you and your loved ones a hope-filled and healthy New Year.

Barger’s Year in Review

