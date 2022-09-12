Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents

|
|
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
|
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.
|
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
|
As one of the busiest freeways on the West Coast, Interstate 5 is a key component in goods movement and a major source of commuter traffic.
|
|
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
|
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,228 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
|
Artist Leire Baztarrica will exhibit her work at The MAIN Theater in Newhall now through Monday, Sept. 26.
|
More than 400 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester.
|
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
|
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to weigh in on the fate of SCVHistory.com, the community’s online archive of local history images and documents.
|
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced today that the Board Hearing Room at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
|
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions.
|
The American Cancer Society invites you to “Do Good with Chipotle” at a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth J. Petersen, P.E. to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Petersen, will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3 which will expire on Jan. 1, 2025.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will present award-winning artist Annie Hoffman at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
|
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
|
The city of Santa Clarita continues to develop new applications to enhance pedestrian safety and improve traffic circulation.
