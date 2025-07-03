header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
| Thursday, Jul 3, 2025

kathryn barger headshot 2024Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units. As the community continues its recovery from the wildfire that began on Jan. 7 and not declared fully contained until Jan. 31.

Barger describes both the progress made and the challenges that persist.

Record Debris Removal and Financial Relief

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed debris removal on 5,365 properties affected by the Eaton Fire and is on pace to finish clearing most eligible wildfire debris by the end of summer, setting a record for the speed and scale of the effort.

As of July 1, debris has been cleared from 95% of eligible residential properties in Altadena, creating a safer environment for rebuilding to begin. Thousands of structures have been cleared of hazardous materials, allowing property owners to move forward with reconstruction. “Altadena’s recovery has demonstrated what is possible when local, state, and federal agencies work together in lockstep,” Barger said. “In the time since the Eaton Fire, I’ve traveled to Washington D.C. and met with top level officials within the Presidential Administration, key Congressional leaders, and FEMA officials to advocate for ongoing support.”

County-led relief efforts initiated at Barger’s direction have awarded more than $27 million to impacted households, workers and small businesses.

“Our county’s Department of Economic Opportunity and Department of Business and Consumer Affairs have stepped up to meet the moment, creating new wildfire relief programs that did not exist prior to the 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires,” said Barger. “As a result, Los Angeles County has helped 2,273 households and assisted hundreds of small businesses and workers as they rebuild their lives.”

In addition, FEMA has approved $140 million in assistance to eligible Los Angeles County residents affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires, including $45 million in housing assistance. This support has provided 457 households with maximum housing assistance grants and rental assistance to more than 800 homeowners and 2,785 renters, as well as continued temporary housing assistance for 279 households.

FEMA’s rental assistance remains available for qualifying families and individuals who were displaced by the wildfires. Survivors who need help covering housing costs are encouraged to contact FEMA directly to determine their eligibility for this program or continued temporary housing assistance.

Tools and Programs to Accelerate Rebuilding

Under Barger’s direction, Los Angeles County established an Altadena Rebuilding One Stop Center in Altadena to streamline permitting, along with a Recovery Center at the Altadena Community Center to provide continued guidance to impacted residents. Pre-approved building plans and self-certification options have been launched and are available to help property owners move forward with reconstruction more quickly than ever.

The Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program, initiated by Barger and designed to accelerate plan review so homeowners can rebuild faster, is now open to eligible homeowners in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. California licensed architects and engineers can self-certify that their building plans comply with County codes, eliminating the need for a full plan check.

In addition, the county will soon be launching an innovative new tool, in partnership with the State of California and private philanthropy, that will help residents review their building and architectural plans for compliance with county land use and building codes. Archistar, a software tool that utilizes artificial intelligence, will be free for all property owners who are rebuilding in the wake of the January 2025 fires.

The county has also produced resources to help residents navigate the rebuilding process, including the Road to Rebuilding guide and an animated video explaining each step. The Rebuilding One Stop Center in Altadena continues to provide in-person guidance and offers weekday and Saturday hours for consultations.

Addressing Community Concerns

Yet, even amid this progress, challenges and hurdles remain. Many residents are still searching for answers about the tragic loss of life in West Altadena.

“One of the toughest parts of this recovery has been meeting the community’s need for answers about the tragic loss of life,” Barger said. “I understand how painful the uncertainty has been and continues to be, which is why I directed several Los Angeles County Departments to fast-track an independent evaluation of evacuation protocols and first responder performance. That work is underway, but it takes time to be thorough. I remain committed to transparency and accountability.”

The McChrystal Group, the independent evaluator contracted to perform this work–completed their data collection last month and is analyzing the results. A progress update is expected toward the end of July 2025, and will continue to be provided to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on a quarterly basis until the evaluation is completed.

Supporting Small Businesses and Preventing Displacement

Barger also emphasized the pressing need to support small businesses and prevent displacement as residents face mounting financial pressures. Later this month, Los Angeles County’s Department of Economic Opportunity will launch the Shop Altadena campaign to help drive foot traffic and economic activity back into the community’s commercial corridors on Lake Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and Fair Oaks Avenue.

Simultaneously, the Altadena Recovery and Rebuild Corporation (ARRC) –a long-term recovery organization developed by Supervisor Barger and other community partners–has been established to develop partnerships between the private sector, non-profits, and the Altadena community to help residents, businesses, schools and other civic partners recover.

Important Deadlines and Upcoming Workshops

A foreclosure moratorium for FHA-insured single-family mortgages remains in effect until July 7, and homeowners in need of assistance are encouraged to call the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or visit their website for foreclosure prevention resources.

Wildfire survivors interested in rebuilding with resilience in mind are invited to attend an upcoming virtual workshop on Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. The workshop will cover requirements for manufactured and factory-built home submittals and is open to communities in unincorporated Los Angeles County recovering from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. Information on registering, ADA accommodations, and language assistance is available at recovery.lacounty.gov.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the fire have until October 8, 2025, to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Health and Safety Resources

To help protect public health, Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health continues to offer no cost soil testing and free blood lead testing to residents who were near wildfire burn areas. This testing will be offered through December 2025 and can be accessed by scheduling an appointment at a Quest Lab. Free soil lead testing is also available for households downwind of the Eaton Fire burn area. More information is available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/wildfire.

Next Steps: Infrastructure and Coordination

Looking ahead, Barger underscored that the next six months will be pivotal for Altadena’s recovery. Her priorities include accelerating rebuilding permit approvals and reducing turnaround times from the current average of 49 days to the county’s goal of 30 days or less.

She will focus on rebuilding and modernizing public infrastructure, including undergrounding power and telecommunications infrastructure, repairing and upgrading critical water infrastructure, while also pursuing funding to help residents connect outdated septic systems to new sewer mainlines.

To support this work, Los Angeles County Public Works continues to finalize a joint-trench policy that will enable utility providers to coordinate undergrounding of infrastructure more efficiently. As of July 1, the county is convening a Utility Rebuild Taskforce that will bring together high-level decision makers from each utility company to accelerate infrastructure planning and implementation.

“Altadena has an extraordinary opportunity to rethink how its neighborhoods function, improve walkability, plant new shade trees, and upgrade commercial and public spaces to meet the needs of a growing community,” said Barger. “I will engage residents in shaping the future of Altadena’s commercial corridors, with an eye toward creating vibrant mixed-use developments that can sustain local businesses and housing.”

To ensure that this work happens as efficiently as possible, she is evaluating the creation of a Reconstruction Authority for Altadena that would help coordinate infrastructure improvements without imposing new taxes or adding unnecessary bureaucracy.

“Altadena’s rebuilding is more than a restoration effort—it’s a chance to build back stronger, safer, and more resilient,” Barger said. “Over the next six months, I’m committed to doing everything possible to modernize our infrastructure, support our businesses, and help our residents stay in the community they call home.”

Eaton Fire survivors are encouraged to visit the county’s recovery website at recovery.lacounty.gov for more information about available programs, upcoming workshops, deadlines and health services.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary

Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July

Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fourth of July

Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
Wednesday, Jul 2, 2025
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park

Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget

Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of "The Olympians," an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.
July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast
The SCVTV broadcast of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade held live in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 will be available on a livestream on the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page and the SCVTV Facebook page.
SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana has announced the official launch of its Travel Consulting Service, designed to assist American travelers and aspiring property owners in experiencing the very best of Italy.
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations toward Enhancing Access to Health and Social Services for County Immigrants.
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), Thursday, July 24, from 5:30-7 p.m.
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
July at the Santa Clarita Library
From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing all its events for this month with the community. 
July at the Santa Clarita Library
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
SCVNews.com