Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
|
Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master's University.
|
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
|
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
|
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
|
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has named JD Lontok as the 2023 Youth of the Year.
|
|
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
|
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
|
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
|
The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 29.
|
California State University, Northridge defeated William Jessup 7-0 in the women's tennis home opener for the Matadors Saturday afternoon.
|
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.
|
The Master's men's basketball game struggled making shots and lost to the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit 91-63 Saturday night in a critical GSAC game in Surprise, Ariz.
|
Artist Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at The MAIN Theater.
|
Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 46 additional deaths and 2,264 new cases countywide.
|
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
|
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
|
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
|
Unprecedented cold weather across the nation has caused natural gas market prices to more than double (about 128%) between December and January.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
