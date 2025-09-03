header image

1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
| Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025

kathryn barger headshot 2024The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.

A recent Department of Angels report found that nearly 70% of survivors are experiencing these hurdles.

I joined Assemblymember John Harabedian for a press conference to call for much-needed reforms in the state and I applaud his leadership and partnership to pass critical legislation on this important issue.

Harabedian (D–Pasadena), in partnership with the Eaton Fire Survivors Network, held a press conference Monday, Aug. 25, calling on the California Department of Insurance (CDI) to take immediate action to protect wildfire survivors and ensure insurance companies comply with state law.

“Our responsibility is clear: to protect survivors, give them the time and resources to rebuild their home and their lives, and ensure they can do so with security and peace of mind. That’s why I am leading this effort, calling on the California Department of Insurance to act swiftly and decisively, enforce the law, expedite claims, and provide every protection available – so families can recover with dignity and hope for the future,” said Harabedian.

Harabedian underscored the urgency of reforms to:

Expedite the State Farm Market Conduct Exam

Guarantee smoke coverage under the FAIR Plan

Enforce California law to keep families housed

Require transparency in loss estimates

Make CDI’s complaint process transparent

The press conference also highlighted AB 238 (Mortgage Forbearance), legislation authored by Assemblymember Harabedian that allows disaster-impacted homeowners to pause mortgage payments for up to one year while they recover and rebuild.

“We paid our premiums faithfully for decades, trusting insurers to protect us. Now they’re using illegal delays and denials to profit from our pain. Families are maxing out credit cards, draining savings, and living in contaminated homes. We call on the California Department of Insurance to stand with survivors, not with the insurers breaking the law” said Joy Chen, Co-Founder and CEO, Eaton Fire Survivors Network.

“For months, I have been leading the call to launch an investigation into the hundreds of insurance complaints by Eaton Fire victims. These residents should not be pushed aside during their greatest time of need,” said Senator Sasha Renée Pérez. “Insurance companies should not be allowed to raise rates before we get answers into how they are treating their policyholders following this disaster. I will continue to fight alongside my constituents for the fair and timely resolution of their insurance claims.”

“The Eaton and Palisades fires have caused devastation in the lives of hundreds of California families. While we cannot undo what nature has done, we can attempt to ease the pain of those suffering from nature’s wrath,” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. “AB 238 minimizes the financial impact through temporary mortgage relief and AB 493 assures victims that banks are required to pay interest on money deposited as a result of insurance payouts. In addition to these legislative efforts, we need the Department of Insurance to step up and enforce the law to protect victims from further harm caused by insurers. Those of us representing fire-impacted communities are committed and will continue to address these issues as they arise. Thank you, Assemblymember Harabedian, for being a voice for these victims when they need it most.”

“Behind every delayed insurance claim is a family forced to wait in limbo. Survivors of the Eaton Fire deserve to be treated as people, not numbers. We’re asking the Department of Insurance to stand with Altadena and NOT with insurers to deliver justice for those who’ve already lost so much” said Altadena Town Council Chair Victoria Knapp.

These reforms, together with AB 238, are intended to unlock billions in delayed insurance payouts and deliver immediate relief to wildfire survivors across California. Watch the full press conference here.

I will continue to call for oversight, enforcement and reform to give our residents the support they deserve. We need transparency and accountability.

These are challenging times, but the critical work being done by community organizations and local leaders are the wind in our sails. We will continue to advocate, collaborate, and fight to bring about meaningful change and ease the burden on those who have been impacted by these tragedies.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety

Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past

Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community

Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park

Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park
Monday, Aug 25, 2025
For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
READ MORE...
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
SCV Football Finds September
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
