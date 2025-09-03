Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.

A recent Department of Angels report found that nearly 70% of survivors are experiencing these hurdles.

I joined Assemblymember John Harabedian for a press conference to call for much-needed reforms in the state and I applaud his leadership and partnership to pass critical legislation on this important issue.

Harabedian (D–Pasadena), in partnership with the Eaton Fire Survivors Network, held a press conference Monday, Aug. 25, calling on the California Department of Insurance (CDI) to take immediate action to protect wildfire survivors and ensure insurance companies comply with state law.

“Our responsibility is clear: to protect survivors, give them the time and resources to rebuild their home and their lives, and ensure they can do so with security and peace of mind. That’s why I am leading this effort, calling on the California Department of Insurance to act swiftly and decisively, enforce the law, expedite claims, and provide every protection available – so families can recover with dignity and hope for the future,” said Harabedian.

Harabedian underscored the urgency of reforms to:

Expedite the State Farm Market Conduct Exam

Guarantee smoke coverage under the FAIR Plan

Enforce California law to keep families housed

Require transparency in loss estimates

Make CDI’s complaint process transparent

The press conference also highlighted AB 238 (Mortgage Forbearance), legislation authored by Assemblymember Harabedian that allows disaster-impacted homeowners to pause mortgage payments for up to one year while they recover and rebuild.

“We paid our premiums faithfully for decades, trusting insurers to protect us. Now they’re using illegal delays and denials to profit from our pain. Families are maxing out credit cards, draining savings, and living in contaminated homes. We call on the California Department of Insurance to stand with survivors, not with the insurers breaking the law” said Joy Chen, Co-Founder and CEO, Eaton Fire Survivors Network.

“For months, I have been leading the call to launch an investigation into the hundreds of insurance complaints by Eaton Fire victims. These residents should not be pushed aside during their greatest time of need,” said Senator Sasha Renée Pérez. “Insurance companies should not be allowed to raise rates before we get answers into how they are treating their policyholders following this disaster. I will continue to fight alongside my constituents for the fair and timely resolution of their insurance claims.”

“The Eaton and Palisades fires have caused devastation in the lives of hundreds of California families. While we cannot undo what nature has done, we can attempt to ease the pain of those suffering from nature’s wrath,” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. “AB 238 minimizes the financial impact through temporary mortgage relief and AB 493 assures victims that banks are required to pay interest on money deposited as a result of insurance payouts. In addition to these legislative efforts, we need the Department of Insurance to step up and enforce the law to protect victims from further harm caused by insurers. Those of us representing fire-impacted communities are committed and will continue to address these issues as they arise. Thank you, Assemblymember Harabedian, for being a voice for these victims when they need it most.”

“Behind every delayed insurance claim is a family forced to wait in limbo. Survivors of the Eaton Fire deserve to be treated as people, not numbers. We’re asking the Department of Insurance to stand with Altadena and NOT with insurers to deliver justice for those who’ve already lost so much” said Altadena Town Council Chair Victoria Knapp.

These reforms, together with AB 238, are intended to unlock billions in delayed insurance payouts and deliver immediate relief to wildfire survivors across California. Watch the full press conference here.

I will continue to call for oversight, enforcement and reform to give our residents the support they deserve. We need transparency and accountability.

These are challenging times, but the critical work being done by community organizations and local leaders are the wind in our sails. We will continue to advocate, collaborate, and fight to bring about meaningful change and ease the burden on those who have been impacted by these tragedies.

