Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

Today, my team and I set out to four different sites across the Fifth District for our 8th Annual Day of Giving.

We were overflowing with gratitude to partner with incredible community organizations who are investing in our neighborhoods. It’s an encouraging reminder of how much good can be done in just one day when we all work together.

As we continue our focus to help Altadena recover and rebuild, I was grateful for the opportunity to volunteer with San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity on construction of the Wood Family’s home. I also volunteered at the construction site a few weeks ago, and it was inspiring and impressive to see how much progress has already been made. With lots of community volunteers’ strength and time, Habitat anticipates the Woods will be home in time for Christmas. Across Altadena, there are signs of hope brimming as you see hundreds of homes begin to take shape. While we have lots more work to do, I’m inspired by the progress that’s been made so far and am rejuvenated to continue paving the way for more families to rebuild.

As we have in past years, we also had teams volunteer to serve meals at locations all over our district. You can see all the fun the other members of my staff got into below. Each year, our office is thankful to be involved in this heartfelt, hands-on work to help our neighbors. It’s the perfect way to get into the Thanksgiving spirit and spotlight the amazing community partners who are bettering Los Angeles County every day.

This Thanksgiving, I am more grateful than ever for those who are lending a helping hand to our community. Whether you’re building a home or serving up a warm meal, every act of kindness makes a difference.

I’m sending everyone warm wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving. May it be filled with bountiful blessings, time spent with your favorite people, and opportunities for gratitude and generosity.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

Like this: Like Loading...