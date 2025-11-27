header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 26
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
| Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
Water drop


Today, my team and I set out to four different sites across the Fifth District for our 8th Annual Day of Giving.

We were overflowing with gratitude to partner with incredible community organizations who are investing in our neighborhoods. It’s an encouraging reminder of how much good can be done in just one day when we all work together.

As we continue our focus to help Altadena recover and rebuild, I was grateful for the opportunity to volunteer with San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity on construction of the Wood Family’s home. I also volunteered at the construction site a few weeks ago, and it was inspiring and impressive to see how much progress has already been made. With lots of community volunteers’ strength and time, Habitat anticipates the Woods will be home in time for Christmas. Across Altadena, there are signs of hope brimming as you see hundreds of homes begin to take shape. While we have lots more work to do, I’m inspired by the progress that’s been made so far and am rejuvenated to continue paving the way for more families to rebuild.

As we have in past years, we also had teams volunteer to serve meals at locations all over our district. You can see all the fun the other members of my staff got into below. Each year, our office is thankful to be involved in this heartfelt, hands-on work to help our neighbors. It’s the perfect way to get into the Thanksgiving spirit and spotlight the amazing community partners who are bettering Los Angeles County every day.

This Thanksgiving, I am more grateful than ever for those who are lending a helping hand to our community. Whether you’re building a home or serving up a warm meal, every act of kindness makes a difference.

I’m sending everyone warm wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving. May it be filled with bountiful blessings, time spent with your favorite people, and opportunities for gratitude and generosity.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger
Supervisor, Fifth District
Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards
Rep. George Whitesides celebrated the California Air Resources Board’s announcement that they will strengthen regulations for landfills’ methane emissions, leading to cleaner air and safer communities.
Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards
Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays with Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).
Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays with Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Dec. 1-5: Daytime Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans announces daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation.
Dec. 1-5: Daytime Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic Area
CSUN Partners with Mission College to Train Next Generation
With the support of a $1.2 million grant from the USDA's NIFA have partnered to launch “Collaborative Pathways to Food and Nutrition Careers through Culinary and Food Safety Certification.” 
CSUN Partners with Mission College to Train Next Generation
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Dec. 6: AV Indian Museum to Screen ‘Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories’
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will host a special screening of the documentary "Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories" on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Dec. 6: AV Indian Museum to Screen ‘Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories’
Dec. 5-8: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes Each Direction in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
Dec. 5-8: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes Each Direction in Sepulveda Pass
This Week in Foothill League Soccer
One of the most-followed winter high school sports in the SCV is soccer. The Santa Clarita Valley is well known for producing some top-notch soccer players and powerhouse high school teams. So get ready for Foothill League soccer.
This Week in Foothill League Soccer
Dixon Family Health Center, Pilar Schiavo, Partner in Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center hosted its annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 22, in partnership with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth).
Dixon Family Health Center, Pilar Schiavo, Partner in Annual Turkey Giveaway
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced its return to the Santa Clarita Valley for its fifth year, Dec. 11–14.
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
The annual Barnyard Light Tour at the city of Santa Clarita's William S. Hart Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Fostering Youth Independence Year-End Fundraising Campaign
With Giving Tuesday approaching on Dec. 2, Fostering Youth Independence  has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
Fostering Youth Independence Year-End Fundraising Campaign
Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls
The Master's University men's basketball team had the halftime lead but could not hold it, losing to the No. 19 Oregon Tech Owls 83-78 Monday, Nov. 24 in the opening game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls
TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne
The Master's University swimming and diving program took on a strong field at the La Verne Collegiate Winter Invite at East Los Angeles College on Friday through Saturday, Nov. 21-22.
TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne
Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country capped its 2025 campaign by seeing both its men's and women's teams compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet
No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff
No. 5 College of the Canyons women's soccer had its postseason hopes dashed in a tight 1-0 home loss to visiting No. 12 Golden West College in the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Saturday night, Nov. 22.
No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
