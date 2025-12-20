Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

There’s no better way to celebrate the season than with toys, treats, and rollercoasters. My annual Foster Youth Holiday Party is one of the most special traditions we do each year, and I was so thankful to host it alongside our partners with the Department of Children and Family Services last weekend.

We welcomed 600 children of all ages to Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World and a true gem in our district.

With the help of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive, every child left with the gift of their dreams.

Every child deserves to experience the magic and warmth of the holiday season, especially those in our foster care system. Each year, this celebration creates joyful memories, eases stress for families and reminds our foster youth that they are valued and deeply cared for by our community.

May this care and cheer feel abundant across our communities this time of year. I wish you and your loved ones a joyful, restful, and hope-filled holiday season.

Like this: Like Loading...