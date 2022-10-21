Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

|
|
|
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Child & Family Center announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the Board of Directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as their new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.
There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,017 new cases countywide and 30 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
Finish The Ride and Finish The Run -- Halloween will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Haunted Hike, Don't Fear the Dark, Fear What Lies Within!" Oct. 21-23 at Castaic Lake Lagoon.
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Charter College has served the Santa Clarita area for more than 25 years and has expanded its programs to adults who have not completed their high school diploma or GED.
Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation are pleased to present Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular at the Castaic Lagoon Oct. 21-23.
No. 18 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball won its 21st consecutive set, which translated to its seventh straight victory, defeating visiting Antelope Valley College 3-0 at the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 19. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day.
The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” fundraising event with See’s irresistible candies.
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, aims to spread awareness about local businesses and to support continuous growth throughout the business community.
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
Eighteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new deaths since Monday throughout L.A. County, 2,339 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.
After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”
