October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
| Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children’s Museum.

The day was jam-packed with hands-on activities, and attendees got free rein of the play spaces, danced during a Halloween parade, decorated pumpkins, and ate Fosselman’s Ice Cream. It’s so important for children to play for their social, emotional, and physical well-being and to create sweet memories with their parents, caregivers, and teachers.

Los Angeles County is here to lend its support to the next generation. If you have a child in your life, you can connect them to some of the incredible County resources below.

Library: Homework help, tutoring, books, music, movies, and story time
lacountylibrary.org

Parks: After school recreation, sports, Our Spot teen program, and classes
parks.lacounty.gov

Arts: Tours, performances, internships, and the Arts Education Collective
lacountyarts.org

Mental Health: Counseling, crisis support, and educational resources
dmh.lacounty.gov

Public Social Services: Toy Loan Program
dpss.lacounty.gov

Fire Department: Coloring books and flash cards
fire.lacounty.gov

Youth @ Work: Job opportunities for youth ages 14 to 24
ajcc.lacounty.gov

For a printable version of this list, click here.

Thank you for investing in the lives of youth!

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District — the county’s largest — spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.
