Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

Dear Friends,

There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children’s Museum.

The day was jam-packed with hands-on activities, and attendees got free rein of the play spaces, danced during a Halloween parade, decorated pumpkins, and ate Fosselman’s Ice Cream. It’s so important for children to play for their social, emotional, and physical well-being and to create sweet memories with their parents, caregivers, and teachers.

Los Angeles County is here to lend its support to the next generation. If you have a child in your life, you can connect them to some of the incredible County resources below.

Library: Homework help, tutoring, books, music, movies, and story time

lacountylibrary.org

Parks: After school recreation, sports, Our Spot teen program, and classes

parks.lacounty.gov

Arts: Tours, performances, internships, and the Arts Education Collective

lacountyarts.org

Mental Health: Counseling, crisis support, and educational resources

dmh.lacounty.gov

Public Social Services: Toy Loan Program

dpss.lacounty.gov

Fire Department: Coloring books and flash cards

fire.lacounty.gov

Youth @ Work: Job opportunities for youth ages 14 to 24

ajcc.lacounty.gov

For a printable version of this list, click here.

Thank you for investing in the lives of youth!

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District — the county’s largest — spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...