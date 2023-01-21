Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 20
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
Monday, Jan 2, 2023
Monday, Jan 2, 2023
|
Unprecedented cold weather across the nation has caused natural gas market prices to more than double (about 128%) between December and January.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 25 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,184 new cases countywide and 37 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be.
|
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
|
Masks are still required in some settings and strong recommended in others in Los Angeles County.
|
California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.
|
Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.
|
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
|
Jordan Caruso's block with two seconds to play lifted The Master's University Men's Basketball team to a 76-72 upset victory over No. 5 Arizona Christian Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
|
Gary Martin has been re-elected by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors to serve as board president for another two-year term.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Trustees passed a new board policy on the display of banners and flags on school campuses. The policy addresses flags and banners "whose display could be interpreted to represent the position of the school district or of the governing board." The addition to the district policy manual was passed at the Hart Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
|
College of the Canyons Women's Basketball picked up its fourth straight victory on Jan.18, taking down the host West Los Angeles College Wildcats by a 75-62 final score.
|
The International Animated Film Society announced the nominees and honorees for the 50th annual Annie Awards. As in previous years alums and faculty of California Institute of the Arts were recognized by the industry for their outstanding work.
|
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
|
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
|
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives are asking the public's help in identifying an alleged credit card thief.
|
At the request of the city of Santa Clarita, the Valencia High School Marching Band drumline led off the second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday.
|
The Master's University Athletic Director Chris Beck has announced Esteban Chavez will be the next head coach of the Lady Mustangs women's soccer team.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
|
"Beehive: The 60s Musical" opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
|
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board.
|
As we prepare for the upcoming Winter Sports Championships, I am struck by where we were approximately one year ago to where we are today.
|
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in Lancaster.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.