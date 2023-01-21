header image

1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Jan 20, 2023

Kathryn BargerUnprecedented cold weather across the nation has caused natural gas market prices to more than double (about 128%) between December and January.

Residents have told me about a significant increase to their SoCal Gas bills. As a result, I’m introducing a motion at next week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to ask the state of California to investigate the causes and to direct the county to find financial relief for residents.

In the meantime, SoCal Gas put together a few helpful tips to combat costs.

1. Lower your thermostat three to five degrees if health permits. It can save up to 10% on heating costs.

2. Install proper caulking and weather-stripping and save roughly 10 to 15% on heating and cooling bills.

3. Wash clothes in cold water and save up to 10% on water heating costs.

4. Consider turning down the temperature on your water heater.

5. Limit the use of non-essential natural gas appliances such as spas, pool heaters, and fireplaces.

6. Sign up for bill tracker alerts to monitor natural gas consumption, take steps to reduce usage and avoid bill surprises. Alerts will be sent through email or text and include a bill-to-date and projected next bill amount to help you manage your energy bills as easily as possible.

7. Sign up for the level pay program, which helps level the ups and downs of your monthly natural gas bill.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. Tune into the meeting here.

Sign up for SoCalGas bill tracker alerts here.

Sign up for the SoCalGas level pay program here.

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.
