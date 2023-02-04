Kathryn Barger | Keeping up with Kathryn

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Feb 3, 2023
Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,417 new cases countywide and 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Carousel Ranch, a place where children with special needs discover and experience some of their greatest achievements through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs will celebrate its 26th anniversary this year.
|
One of my favorite aspects of the Fifth District is how many beautiful outdoor areas we have to enjoy.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that as part of the median modification work taking place at Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road, additional lane closures are required on Saturday, Feb. 4 for street grinding and paving.
|
The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to accelerate the timeframe in which residential energy customers will receive a Climate Credit on their bills in order to provide much needed support to customers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills this winter.
|
The Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley benefiting the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Spring “YUMraising” event with See’s Candy.
|
"Mind Over Marijuana" is the California Department of Public Health’s new educational campaign to inform youth about the dangers of underage cannabis use, and how it can impact their social and emotional wellbeing later in life.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $5 million grant under the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Drought Response Program funded through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
|
For the fourth consecutive year, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals, which recognizes excellence and outstanding patient outcomes.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "call to artists" to participate in its "Colors of the Rainbow" gallery show which will be held March 3 to April 8.
|
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
|
The Master's men's and women's track & field teams traveled to Claremont, Calif. Saturday for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications.
|
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest 64-55 over visiting Bakersfield College on Wednesday, as Jonah El-Farra and Andrew Henderson combined to put the Cougars over the top.
|
As schools throughout California struggle to secure funding to keep music and arts education afloat, Oksana Kolesnikova, an immigrant and internationally acclaimed pianist, is making sure students throughout Los Angeles County, including Santa Clarita, can experience the proven benefits that music and other extracurricular activities have to offer.
|
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is pleased to introduce the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship.
|
Kevin A. Klockenga has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
|
Producer Fred Blanco brings "The Great Wildcat Jackson" to The MAIN Friday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb. 19
|
Child & Family Center presents its 34th annual Taste of the Town on Sunday, May 7.
|
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday he has been asked to serve as vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
|
As we step into the month of love, let's take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January!
|
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14.
|
As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.