Kathryn Barger | Keeping up with Kathryn

One of my favorite aspects of the Fifth District is how many beautiful outdoor areas we have to enjoy.

Through the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, residents can learn about plants and animals close to home.

This week, we celebrated the opening of the brand new Placerita Canyon Know Your Nature Center in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The center, which was spearheaded by dedicated local volunteers with support from the city of Santa Clarita, makes learning about the outdoors accessible and fun for residents of all ages.

The center includes a renovated bird observation deck, a new exhibit and an educational video series.

In addition to these new features, volunteers and docents will continue to invite visitors to learn about nature with hands-on activities like family hikes, bird and nature walks, museum tours, animal presentations and so much more.

I encourage community members to stop by the new Know Your Nature Center or find another nature center near your community to explore all resources and fun!

Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Placerita Nature Center,

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information visit Placerita Canyon Know Your Nature Center.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

