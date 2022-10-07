Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

|
October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,336 new cases countywide and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response on Friday, Oct. 7.
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
The Second Annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at the Valencia Country Club.
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual gardening class, "Perennials and Natives for the SCV," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol will implement a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle.
The Santa Clarita Valley Potters will be "abandoning" art throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Oct. 10-21. Residents are encouraged to join the Abandoned Art SCV Facebook page to find clues on where the hidden ceramics can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.
There is no place like home.
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the first annual BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 23.
California State University, Northridge continues Fall women's tennis action this weekend as the Matadors travel to the Long Beach State Tournament.
Denise Redmond, executive director of Carousel Ranch announced that she will step down from the position as of Jan. 1, 2023.
A woman was reportedly found dead Thursday inside a clothing collection box on the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting youth players from across the region to participate in the 2022 COC Softball Youth Skills Clinic, with three dates running in October.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following federal pressure to reduce how much water it takes from the Colorado River, California on Wednesday announced a plan to cut its consumption annually by 400,000 acre-feet.
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, there is no need to be frightened. Add it to your bag of treats this month and be prepared for federal enforcement beginning May 3, 2
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional COVID-19 deaths and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,822 new cases countywide.
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Jack Rhead's goal in the 84th minute sent CSUN past Sacramento State 2-1 in Big West men's soccer action Wednesday afternoon at Hornet Soccer Field.
