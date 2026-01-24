header image

January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
Friday, Jan 23, 2026

kathryn barger headshot 2024This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.

Increasing our effectiveness requires us to coordinate and centralize our efforts, and this department streamlines work under one roof that was previously divided across LAHSA, the CEO’s Homeless Initiative, and the Department of Health Services. The County can be more effective when we use this connected, unified approach instead of spreading services across several different agencies. Part of the department includes a new Emergency Centralized Response Center, whose staff dispatches outreach teams who are dedicated full time to helping unsheltered individuals and families get off the streets and into interim and permanent housing.

The launch of the department aligned with the annual Homeless Count this week, where volunteers set out from 150 sites across the county to help us conduct this important census. The data we collect informs how we direct funding for housing and services to help those on our streets. I spoke with volunteers who were counting in Monrovia on Wednesday and was encouraged to hear their desire to lend a hand.

It’s clear that Los Angeles County residents are invested, both emotionally and financially, in this work. Measure A passed overwhelmingly, ensuring a steady stream of funding to put this mission of housing and services into action. We owe it to our residents to be clear about how their funding is being used and for them to see the impacts of that work in action.

I am committed to the county providing housing and homelessness services with greater strategy and urgency. This urgency is what the people on our streets deserve, and it’s what our 10 million residents deserve to see in their communities.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.
Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita

Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
One of my favorite things to do in Santa Clarita is discovering new local spots to enjoy with my family.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Kathryn Barger | Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026
On Friday, Jan. 16, surrounded by his loved ones and Sheriff's Department colleagues, we officially renamed the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita

Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita
Monday, Jan 19, 2026
Santa Clarita is a community that values connection, learning and opportunities for families to grow together.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
Friday, Jan 16, 2026
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget

Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026–27 State Budget.
READ MORE...
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the "Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce" luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s "Elio," which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
The Master's women's basketball team held the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers to just 2 of 28 shooting from behind the 3-point line to win 68-43 at home in The MacArthur Center.
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.
Canyons Men’s Basketball Takes Down No. 18 West L.A. 92-73
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball scored a season-high 92 points to down No. 18 ranked West L.A. College 92-73 at the Cougar Cage.
Foothill League Soccer: Leaders Threatened
Though the Foothill League boys soccer schedules seem to have been trying to catch up to reality this week, there are still some glitches relating to Castaic. However, these don’t seem to be confusing the results. In both girls and boys leagues, the leaders’ heals are being nipped, and the next couple weeks will reveal all that we may only speculate on now.
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fast Signs.
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The deadline is March 4.
April 18-19: Cowboy Festival Announces Line Up for 30th Anniversary
The city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival has announced the lineup of performers for the 30th anniversary event to be held the weekend of April 18-19 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
One of my favorite things to do in Santa Clarita is discovering new local spots to enjoy with my family.
Hart District High Schools Named to 2025 AP School Honor Roll
The William S. Hart Union High School District's seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll.
The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.
Feb. 22: Call for Entry ‘Spirit of the West’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Spirit of the West” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the first floor gallery in City Hall from March 4 through May 20.
Jan. 29-31: West Ranch High School Theatre Presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
The West Ranch High School intermediate theatre program presents the classic Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.
Jan 29: ‘Teen Library Eats Smoothie Bar’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Smoothie Bar," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.
Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
The Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Rosalinda, CA," an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Good Vibes Events LA will host a Valentine's Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.
