Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County

I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.

Programs like CalFresh, which provides essential food resources to thousands of families, and CalWORKS, which supports child welfare payments for children in need, are lifelines for the most vulnerable in our county. Without these resources, families who rely on them could face unimaginable hardship beginning November 1.

The ongoing federal government shutdown will also affect funding needed to pay county employees in key departments, including Public Social Services and Children and Family Services. Any efforts by the county to backfill these shortfalls could impact our credit rating, a vital tool that keeps our necessary borrowing costs low. The cascading effects are worrisome.

Clearly, our county’s resources are limited and every dollar counts. It is essential that we prioritize funding for these core programs.

Spending on new initiatives outside this essential safety net should not come at the expense of basic support for families who depend on these services.

I urge our federal partners to act immediately to ensure that no family is left without the help they need and that our County can continue serving its residents effectively.

